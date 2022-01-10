No, Marco Rubio did not post an anti-Semitic tweet

There’s a saying that, if you want to know what the Democrats are doing, just look at what they’re accusing others of doing. That’s certainly the case when it comes to anti-Semitism. Democrats wildly hurl totally unfounded accusations of anti-Semitism at Republicans when it is their party that has become aggressively hostile to the world’s only Jewish state and that traffics in Jewish stereotypes. The latest person to be smeared is Sen. Marco Rubio for calling out the media about its overwrought January 6 histrionics.

One could write a lengthy treatise about the anti-Semitism coming from the left. There is, of course, the Democrat party’s increasing hostility to Israel. The Squad is famously anti-Israel. Just last month, one of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s staffers called Israel a “racist European ethnostate built on stolen land from its indigenous population.” I addressed both his antisemitism and ignorance here, so I won’t repeat myself.

Ocasio-Cortez herself is no piker when it comes to hostility to Israel, so much so that she “wept” when it came to funding Israel’s Iron Dome defense system. But the whole “Squad” (short for Squalid?) is like that. As Hamas rained rockets on Israel last May, the Squad went on a verbal rampage against Israel because Israel dared to use targeted strikes to take out the terrorists trying to kill her civilian population. To assuage them, Biden sent millions of taxpayer dollars to Arabs in the West Bank and Gaza.

And who can forget squad member Ilhan Omar and her overt, classic anti-Semitic tropes? When it emerged that she’d married her brother, committing both immigration and student loan fraud, she immediately accused “Zionists” of targeting her. Then, there was her tweet that American support for Israel was “all about the Benjamins,” which is an explicit anti-Semitic trope about Jews buying the government. She also accused Israel of committing “unthinkable atrocities.”

Whenever their anti-Semitism is pointed out, leftists immediately point to the Jews on their side of the aisle. However, sadly, these are Jews guided, not by the Torah, but by the Democrat party platform and Marx. They like throwing around Yiddish words, boast about fasting on the high holidays, and talk about matzoh recipes, but their allegiance is neither to Jews nor to Israel.

While all these Democrats feel perfectly comfortable insulting Jews and attacking Israel, they love to use the charge of anti-Semitism as a defense to protect George Soros from criticism. Soros is genetically Jewish but is otherwise hostile to all religions and especially hostile to Israel. And as of Sunday, Democrats have decided to use the smear as a cudgel against Marco Rubio, one of two Senators from Florida, a state that has a significant Jewish population.

Rubio’s alleged sin was a tweet stating that “The upscale liberals who control the media and Democrat party believe Jan 6th was another Pearl Harbor or 9/11[.] And the rest of America, including many Democrats, think they are nuts[.]”

The upscale liberals who control the media and Democrat party believe Jan 6th was another Pearl Harbor or 9/11



And the rest of America, including many Democrats, think they are nuts — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 6, 2022

Rubio is correct. The mainstream media spent all of Thursday taking turns having fainting attacks as they relived the horror of January 6, 2021. And these people are indeed upscale liberals (although I would call them leftists). They’re all college grads, so they’ve been indoctrinated. They’re all frantically hostile to Trump, Republicans, and conservativism in general, and they run the gamut of races and religions. Indeed, Nicole Wallace, Brian Stelter, Joy Reid, Whoopi Goldberg, Ana Navarro, Anderson Cooper, and all the other mainstream media talking heads are mostly not Jewish, but they live the lives of one-percenters.

Rubio, to his credit, refused to accept the left’s attempt to smear him:

C’mon team Loony Left, don’t be so lazy



The “your a bigot” smear is worn out & fake outrage is boring



If you are going to come for me can you at least put a little effort into it? https://t.co/UpmfDb8FpU — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 9, 2022

You don’t get to lecture anyone about anti-semitism if you support,enable or sympathize with



-a liberal media that won’t call Hamas terrorists



-socialist politicians who want to cut off support for Israel;or



-left wing activists who support BDS



https://t.co/8I77u7yT7E — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 9, 2022

The liberal controlled legacy & social media is anti-Semitic pic.twitter.com/GizxSVqwmX — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 9, 2022

No matter how you feel about Rubio, the one thing he is not is an anti-Semite. But the ones hurling the smear at him almost certainly are.