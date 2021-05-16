When it comes to Israel, Biden’s actions speak louder than words

For the first few days after Hamas started raining thousands of rockets on Israel -- all of them aimed at civilians -- Biden kept silent. Finally, on Wednesday, Biden said “my expectation and hope is that this will be closing down sooner than later but Israel has a right to defend itself when you have thousands of rockets flying into your territory.” Saying this ought to have been a no-brainer, but it was obviously an effort on Biden’s part.

Biden instantly caught flak from the Squad. Even though, thanks to the influx of Ethiopian Jews, there are more Blacks in Israel than there are in Gaza, Ayanna Presley, a racist one-trick pony, promptly analogized herself to the downtrodden Arabs:

“As a black woman in America, I am no stranger to police brutality and state-sanctioned violence,” said Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.). “We have been criminalized for the very way we show up in the world … Palestinians are being told the same thing as black folks in America: There is no acceptable form of resistance.”

The other Squad members were not far behind. Ilhan Omar called Benjamin Netanyahu “a far-right ethno-nationalist.” (I had no idea she knew such big words.) Rashida Tlaib reiterated the tired old trope that Israel, the only truly pluralist nation in the entire Muslim Middle East, has an “apartheid government.” And AOC said that Israeli self-defense had to yield to the Arabs’ “right to survive.”

(Again, I will no longer use the word Palestinians. It is a made-up word about a nonexistent Muslim nation. You can go here to learn why I say that.)

All of this makes it sound as if a surprisingly brave and independent Joe Biden has taken a stand against the openly far leftists and his party. However, as the saying goes, actions speak louder than words. Biden’s actions show where his heart lies – and it’s not with Israel.

Even as Hamas is raining rockets on Israeli civilians, Biden announced that he plans to send millions of American taxpayer dollars to the Arabs in the West Bank and Gaza:

As the conflict intensifies despite U.S. calls for restraint, the administration notified Congress on Thursday that it will provide $10 million to Palestinian groups in the West Bank and Gaza to support exchange and reconciliation projects with Israelis. The recipients of the aid were not named. The State Department said Friday that the money is part of more than $100 million that the administration allocated to the Palestinians earlier this year, reversing a near total cutoff in support under former President Donald Trump.

To explain rewarding people who are actively trying to commit genocide, the administration came out with a lot of “root cause” bibble-babble:

In a notice to lawmakers obtained by The Associated Press, the U.S. Agency for International Development said the $10 million would go to support “people-to-people efforts to bring together conflict-affected groups to address divisions that may be rooted in group differences such as ethnicity, religion, status, class, or political affiliation in areas affected by conflict and civil war.”

Moreover, at the same time that the Biden administration made it clear that it is going to fund the Arabs, it refused to commit to replenishing Israel’s Iron Dome system:

Breaking in the last hour: the Biden admin is sending millions in new aid to the Palestinians while refusing to commit to replenishing Israel's Iron Dome missiles. pic.twitter.com/sEExD5kUrl — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) May 14, 2021

That system, with shoots down rockets in mid-flight, is the only reason that thousands of Israelis have not died because of Hamas’s nonstop bombardment.

What is especially heinous Biden’s refusal to send Israel absolutely necessary supplies is the fact that one of the reasons Hamas can be so profligate with its rockets is that Biden has opened up the cash spigot again for Iran. Iran, of course, is the entity that supplies Hamas with the rockets it is using to destroy a sovereign nation that is the culmination of a continuous Jewish presence on that land for over 4000 years.

Biden may say he believes Israel has a right to self-defense, but his actions reveal that his real sympathies lie with the Islamists who seek to destroy Israel and kill every one of her inhabitants. He is an indecent excuse for a human being.

IMAGE: Israel’s Iron Dome destroys rockets. YouTube screengrab.