A century later, AG Merrick Garland revives the spirit of the Palmer Raids

History will record, once the storm clouds of leftist propaganda are dispelled by the winds of truth, that President Trump's remarks on January 6, 2021, were a defense of the Constitution, American democracy -- and criticism of weak-kneed Republicans, addressed to tens of thousands of his patriotic supporters. Here is the text of those remarks.

President Trump was equally on target when, a year and a day after "Jan. 6" he called his successor to account for "doing the most divisive thing possible-- slandering his political opponents as domestic terrorists, just like insecure dictators do in communist countries." In his January 7 response to the tawdry comments of the incumbent, Mr. Trump was on target in remarking, "The American People also see that January 6 has become the Democrats' excuse and pretext for the most chilling assault on the civil liberties of American citizens in generations." Here are Mr. Trump's January 7 incisive remarks as made available by the Trending Politics site, via Newsmax,

More than 700 people have been caught up in the "Jan. 6" net put out by Attorney General Garland's Justice Department. This report by NPR suggests that Garland, in the manner of A. Mitchell Palmer, Woodrow Wilson's attorney general, won't be satisfied until he gathers up thousands more innocent people in a bald attempt to intimidate the Republican party in advance of this year's congressional elections, and the presidential election, November 2024. Indeed, it seems to this observer that we have just cause in referring to this attorney general as A. Merrick Garland (with the "" Standing for "Authoritarian." Palmer, between November 1919 and January 1920 is reported to have taken into custody some 3000 leftist immigrants, with one critic commenting that the aim seems to be "'to repress a political part.'"

Library of Congress collection public domain

A century later and Democrats appear again infected with the repressive bug to stamp out free speech. It is also to be noted that after a century, The Washington Post has not changed its repressive spots; where the paper, a century ago in this Wikipedia article on "The Palmer Raids," supported the roundup of East Europeans, today's Post, under oligarch J. Bezos, has no difficulty with a roundup of as many Trump people as Garland can find.

Republicans would do well to take instruction from Donald J. Trump, on their tradition of buckling in response to Democrat aggrandizement, balderdash and conspiracy diatribes, certainly going back to this baseless allegation by First Lady Clinton, on the Today show, January 27, 1998.

The tune is unchanged, merely the lyric. "Vast right-wing conspiracy" of 24 years ago has become

"Trump's anti-democracy conspiracy" of 2022. How refreshing, and politically productive, it would be, that all congressional Republicans stood fast with Donald J. Trump, against the lies of the aggrandizing left, and revitalized the legacy of liberty given us by the founders, that our domestic anti-democrats would undo.