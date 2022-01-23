Did over 100,000 people older than 124 years vote in Wisconsin?

If you’ve been wondering about the extent of voter fraud in America, we may be seeing a staggering amount of either fraud or grotesque negligence in Wisconsin voter rolls. A review of the state’s voter roles showed that 569,277 voters registered on January 1, 1918. Of that number, 20% of these people, all of whom must be at least 124 years old, voted last November. Biden “won” in Wisconsin by 20,682 votes....

For regular American Thinker readers, this shouldn’t come as a surprise. Roughly two weeks ago, Jay Valentine wrote about the extent of fraud he and his team have discovered as they’ve uploaded voter rolls (which often had corrupted data that seemed deliberately intended to keep information opaque) into Valentine’s system. Once the information for any given state was loaded and sorted, it invariably revealed rather surprising information in both red and blue states. Among other things, in one red state, there were “4,300 people over 100 years old on their rolls. Some were 121. Those were the kids. The really old ones were almost 2,000 years old, and there were a bunch of them – and they voted.”

(For those wondering, my understanding is that Valentine did not identify specific states because it’s important for the volunteer canvassers to have complete anonymity. Naming states could make the officials who are being exposed as corrupt or inept start looking for canvassers.)

The revelations out of Wisconsin (and I have no idea whether Jay Valentine has been part of the Wisconsin analysis) are staggering. It turns out that at least one out of every 14 voters in Wisconsin is at least 124 years old. Thus, to register in 1918, a person would have had to have been 21 or older. That means that one out of every 14 Wisconsin residents is older than 124 years. Even more amazing, 115,252 of those ancient people made the effort to vote in November. It’s certain that some of them provided the votes that gave Biden that 20,682-vote lead.

Wisconsin has tried to explain away the problem by saying that smaller precincts had technical problems when they tried to merge their data into the state’s system. The system responded to those problems by giving the people on those lists a default registration date of January 1, 1918.

In the video below, you can see an expert, Wisconsin Assembly Attorney Dean O’Donnell, an expert on the election integrity team, explaining to the Wisconsin Elections Commission how unlikely that explanation is. That one out of fourteen people had a grossly inaccurate date of registration would wreak havoc with the integrity of the voter rolls, making it highly unlikely that a Secretary of State would allow such a technical error to stand.

Ultimately, there are three ways to account for the fact that 20% of people who registered to vote on January 1, 1918, showed up to vote in November 2020, none of which is good for election integrity:

1. All these registrations are fraudulent and exist for the purpose of adding votes to one candidate or another. (And yes, I’m assuming they were votes added to Biden’s column.)

2. All these registrations are computer glitches and the Secretary of State’s office is either too inept or corrupt to have corrected them. Even if they appeared accidentally on the rolls, they became the perfect vehicle for voter fraud.

3. Wisconsin is such a healthy place to live that over 500,000 residents are 124 years or older and, of that number, 20% are still so spry and engaged with the world that they filled out ballots (and, I’m sure, mostly voted for Biden).

As a point of interest, last week, Thelma Sutcliffe of Omaha, Nebraska, died. Her death was noteworthy because she was 115 ¾ years old, making her the oldest woman in America. Apparently, though, large numbers of Wisconsites have put her record to shame.

The Constitution is a legal document, for it is a contract between the federal government and the American people. In the context of a contract, if one party commits fraud, everything flowing from that fraud is reversed. Or as the law states, “fraud vitiates everything.” In this case, if fraud is proven in the key states, their certifications of the votes are undone. And if enough states had this fraud, the Senate’s certification of the Biden victory should be undone too.

This undoing won’t happen with Congress under Democrat control but there’s no reason it cannot happen if conservative voters turn out in such numbers in November 2022 and 2024 that no amount of fraud can defeat the red wave headed for Congress.