When a State’s Secretary of State is in on Voter Fraud

We coined the term “sovereign fraud” right here on American Thinker. At the time it was a concept, until we started doing voter anomaly analysis for one large, Midwestern swing state.

We have now finished state 15, on the way to 30 or more; we can say with certainty that the Secretaries of State are unlikely to lead voter roll clean up. In many states they thwart it with flagrant data tricks.

Let’s take you through our excellent adventure working with voter integrity groups across the country. You need to understand their dedication, resilience, and the odds they face when the reddest states’ Secretary of State is in on “it.”

“It” means they know their voter rolls are replete with phantoms, but they deny it, evade it, some hide it. Let’s go there.

Most people have downloaded a file. It’s easy.

Except if you live in a swing state on the southeast U.S. coast -- and the file came from the Secretary of State’s office.

When you process the file, it contains about every way of screwing up your search capability.

For instance: it is supposed to be comma delimited but it isn’t. It has non-ASCII characters embedded. That means search engines will flail with no result. It has half quote marks which means there is no end of quote so it will not process. There are nonsensical control characters throughout the data set.

This is deliberate data sabotage, intended to make it almost impossible for citizens using traditional tools to parse the data paid for with their taxes.

This example is a Republican Secretary of State in effect saying: “well, if I have to give you the voter roll, here it is, now just try to search it!”

Unfortunately for this guy, our team uses Fractal Programming and while it set us back half a day, that data is cleaned and in the hands of citizens who want to get some answers. They will.

Let’s visit another eastern seaboard state.

These diligent citizens downloaded their Secretary of State data and innocently tried to process it.

Within minutes of loading the data, all the lights went on. Control characters throughout the data deliberately inserted to thwart conventional search.

This is an example of active data sabotage from the sovereign entity – Secretary of State – making it hard or impossible for citizens to see the voter rolls.

It gets better. We presented data anomalies to some Republican secretaries of state; they got to see their “voter data,” live and in person.

Be the fly on the wall.

The Secretary of State for a bright red Southern state is assembled with his entire team. Lawyers all over the place, us presenting.

First, we showed the 4,300 people over 100 years old on their rolls. Some were 121. Those were the kids. The really old ones were almost 2,000 years old, and there were a bunch of them – and they voted.

To my surprise, one of their guys got right in my face (a camera really, I was remote) and denied we had their rolls. He claimed only 300 people over 100. His face was crimson with anger. He had this roll of paper in his hand – maybe their scammy voter roll, who knows?

Tough being him because our team bought their voter registration roll for $30,000 and I had their data live, in his face. Did make an impression.

We then showed them the “girl’s ranch.” Here is a place in the woods for young ladies to get attention and care. Focus on “young” and “ladies.”

They said, no big deal, there were 45 people registered there. They knew the owner, it’s OK.

We swept right and showed the names of the “young ladies.” 15 were men. Then we swept further right and sorted by age. Most were 61 to 35. Some “young.” Some “ladies!”

How about the 21 active voters in the county jail in their largest city? You would think that made an impression? It did, but not enough to look into it.

For the first time the sleepy sinecure -- the stepstone to Congressman, Senator or Governor – the Secretary of State office is getting checked out.

And they do not like it.

They liked it even less when they learned two weeks later, their data was turned over to the canvassing teams in their deep red state now doing the job the Secretary of State refuses to do – clean up voter rolls – with technology that makes voter rolls transparent to citizens.

A Secretary of State may be all in on voter fraud. In deep blue states we found leftist groups with real time electronic access to voter rolls able to enter voters – real or fake.

In deep red states, we found 18 registered voters living in a house the size of panel truck. We did not find one or two, we found hundreds, meaning there are thousands. The canvassing groups are outing them.

We found 23,000 people claiming the same phone number on their voter registration form - for over 30 years. Some extended family!

We found people registering from an UPS Box calling it an apartment.

Canvassers found absentee ballots, hundreds of them with the same phone number, delivered on the same day. We checked the address: it was a cognitive care facility where many of those voters were unable to remember their children’s name, let alone vote.

Welcome to ballot harvesting at enterprise scale.

Voter rolls are a mess – all of them.

That is why many Secretaries of State too often charge $30,000, $25,000, $5,000 for a single snapshot of the rolls – how many citizens can write that check?

One swing state deliberately uses multiple voter ID number sequences to thwart evaluation and insert voters without detection. In others, there are 40 years of built-up junk like people in UPS Boxes with their buds in the vacant lots, churches and RV parks.

Anyone who thinks voter fraud is a Democrat party thing will be disappointed: voter roll fraud is a truly bipartisan enterprise.

Democrats are better at inserting phantom voters – particularly in large urban areas. The Republicans hold their own in deliberately salting voter rolls so citizens cannot easily find what their Democrat pals inserted.

The one constant is the Secretary of State’s office, whether Democrat or Republican, lies somewhere along the denial curve – from acquiescence to denial to outright instigation of sovereign voter fraud.

There is no way to guarantee free and fair elections until citizens receive 100% visibility to all voter rolls, without writing a $30,000 check, to keep these sovereign outlaws or lazies honest and active.

Jay Valentine led the team that built the eBay fraud detection engine and the TSA No-Fly List. Jay and his team are working with over 30 states cleaning up their voter rolls. Jay can be reached at Jay@ContingencySales.com