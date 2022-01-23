Clinton, Epstein, the Bidens, and more: Why are the press ignoring these stories?

Here is a well-researched article that the American media have essentially ignored.

According to the Daily Mail:

EXCLUSIVE: Revealed: The remarkable lengths taken to whitewash Bill Clinton's cosy links to pervert Jeffrey Epstein when Hillary ran for President · Epstein's lawyer Darren Indyke tried to get workers to declare they had not seen former president Bill Clinton visiting the disgraced financier's 'Paedo Island' · Miles and Cathy Alexander received the email during ill-fated Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential run which she lost to Donald Trump

The email came out of the blue one day in 2016. Almost a decade had passed since Miles and Cathy Alexander had left their jobs as residential managers of Little St James, Jeffrey Epstein's private island in the Caribbean. Since then, Epstein had been jailed — briefly — for paedophile offences and the couple had retired to their native South Africa. But now Darren Indyke, the disgraced tycoon's attorney, was back in touch. The lawyer wanted the Alexanders to do something that would be of particular benefit to Hillary Clinton and her campaign to become the first female President of the United States, later that year. Epstein's lawyer Darren Indyke tried to scrub links between Bill Clinton and Epstein during Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign It entailed them signing a sworn affidavit — which Indyke had already drafted for them — declaring they had never seen Senator Clinton's husband, President Bill Clinton, at their former home: 'Paedo Island', as it had come to be known. Whether or not the once-most powerful man in the world had set foot on a 78-acre speck in the U.S. Virgin Islands almost two decades ago says much about the toxicity of what is alleged to have happened there. Both men deny Roberts's allegations. Clinton, whose presidency almost ended over his affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky, denies ever being on Little St James or having knowledge of Epstein's crimes. The president and the prince's baleful involvement with Epstein is down to one woman — Ghislaine Maxwell. The subsequent damage to their reputations largely rests on the word of another — Roberts. But what is undisputed is that both men criss-crossed the world on Epstein's jets, receiving hospitality from the financier's young female staff. That possibility of legal fall-out is what Epstein, who died in his prison cell in 2019, had tried to head off. Today, the Mail can reveal how he used his go-to attorney, Indyke, to protect famous male friends who must have followed the recent trial of Epstein's ex-lover Maxwell with more than a passing interest. Arguably the two most gilded members of that circle were Clinton and Andrew. Both relationships with Epstein are said to have been launched and developed by Ghislaine Maxwell, that supreme networker —now a convicted paedophile pimp and trafficker. Today, the Mail investigates the associations between these three men.

The mainstream media have always ignored the truth about the Clintons and Epstein, to protect them while campaigning for them.

Hillary and the DNC didn’t have much to worry about. The American media was willing to kill the story for them as they campaigned for Hillary. They didn’t worry about all the crimes Hillary committed or kickbacks the Clintons took, either.

There was also this:

ABC News Anchor Had Jeffrey Epstein Story More Than 3 Years Ago, So Why Did Her Bosses Kill It? In 2015, Robach apparently had an extensively-documented story on Epstein’s elite global pedophilia and sex-trafficking organization–including information that appeared to implicate a former U.S. president.

How many women and young girls were physically and mentally destroyed by the Clintons, Epstein, and bigtime Democrat donor Harvey Weinstein because the media, entertainers, and other Democrats were busy campaigning for the Clintons?

In 2015, the New York Times was willing to report on the corruption of the Bidens because they were supporting Hillary:

Joe Biden, His Son and the Case Against a Ukrainian Oligarch When Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. traveled to Kiev , Ukraine, on Sunday for a series of meetings with the country’s leaders, one of the issues on his agenda was to encourage a more aggressive fight against Ukraine’s rampant corruption and stronger efforts to rein in the power of its oligarchs. But the credibility of the vice president’s anticorruption message may have been undermined by the association of his son, Hunter Biden, with one of Ukraine’s largest natural gas companies, Burisma Holdings, and with its owner, Mykola Zlochevsky,

The Obama administration, which had Hillary Clinton at the time as Obama's secretary of state, had famously spied on the reporter of this story, James Risen, through a subpoena in 2010. Next thing you knew, he was targeting Biden, not Hillary.

In the 1988 election, the media was willing to report how dishonest Biden was when they chased him from the presidential campaign.

Then-U.S. Sen. Joe Biden withdrew from the 1988 presidential race after admitting to plagiarism and exaggeration of his academic record.

Yet in 2020, as they campaigned for Biden and sought to destroy Trump, they buried a story they knew was true about the Biden family corruption. They faked that it was Russian disinformation to justify burying the story.

It is no wonder we have so much corruption by politicians like the Clintons and Bidens when the media and others are so willing to bury the truth from the public.

While the media was burying the stories of the Biden and Clinton corruption, they were running endless false stories about President Trump and Russia.

One year after the 2020 election, the media and other Democrats are still targeting Trump. When they aren’t targeting Trump, they are targeting Florida's Gov. Ron DeSantis with garbage stories.

While they are ignoring the border, crime, disastrous energy policies, and burying other stories like Afghanistan, they are still targeting Trump.

This story seems to be repeated endlessly and always is presented as if it is breaking news. It is as if it is in rotation when they want to divert attention from Biden's disastrous policies.

It's as if journalists don't understand that when a person submits a loan application to a bank, they don't have to submit appraisals to justify their requests. In fact, it is the bank's obligation to order its own appraisal to make sure that they aren't getting a biased appraisal.

The IRS also requires appraisals when you take donations for land values. We can't just make of values and IRS says O.K.

If justice officials went after everyone who exaggerated their wealth, they wouldn’t have time for anything else.

Maybe the AG should focus on dangerous criminals and actual fraud, instead of having Trump derangement syndrome like most of the media.

NY AG alleges evidence of fraud at Trump business In a statement, James said, "thus far in our investigation, we have uncovered significant evidence that suggests Donald J. Trump and the Trump Organization falsely and fraudulently valued multiple assets and misrepresented those values to financial institutions for economic benefit."

Now that the unconstitutional federal takeover of elections has failed, for the next ten months most of the media and other Democrats will spend a great deal of time and money intentionally lying to the public that Republicans are against the right to vote. They all know that Delaware, New York and other states are more restrictive than Georgia and other Republican states but the truth hasn’t mattered for a long time.

Then when the Democrats get clobbered in November, the media and other Democrats will claim that the election was illegitimate because of the sensible voter integrity laws.

It is no wonder that so few trust the media since most are essentially an appendage of the Democrat party.

Americans Remain Distrustful of Mass Media 9% in U.S. trust mass media "a great deal" and 31% "a fair amount"

Here is an example of the abject dishonesty that prevails in most of the media today and why the public doesn’t trust them:

Taxpayer funded NPR can’t stand Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch and his decisions. Therefore, they ran a fake hit piece claiming that Judge Sonia Sotomayor won’t sit beside him because he won’t wear a mask.

Chief Justice John Roberts, Sotomayor, and Gorsuch all denied the fake story, but the partisan hacks at NPR are standing by the story.

Despite statement issued by Chief Justice John Roberts, NPR stands behind report that Roberts 'in some form asked the other justices to mask up'

NPR is standing squarely behind its report claiming that Chief Justice John Roberts "in some form" requested that Supreme Court justices wear face masks, despite a statement in which Roberts unequivocally declared that he had never asked his colleagues to use masks while on the bench. Sotomayor and Gorsuch released a joint statement on Wednesday in which they said that Sotomayor had never asked Gorsuch to wear a mask.

It is most of the media, who are essentially campaign workers pushing leftist polices, who are the greatest existential threat to our prosperity, freedom democracy, and fair elections. It is not climate change, the protesters on Jan. 6, the Russians or voter integrity laws.

Let’s go Brandon.

