The unsolvable Democrat dilemma

Shed a tear for the Democrat donkey. Democrats in Washington face a newly intensified disaster-level dilemma. It is becoming more obvious each day Joe Biden cannot survive another 39 months in office. Even the most conservative Republicans admit Joseph Biden will probably live at least another 46 months. However, Democrats, like everyone else, realize Biden cannot now and never will be able to “execute the office of President of the United States,” to quote the oath he took only nine months ago.

Unfortunately for all Americans, the Constitution mandates what happens on the day they finally wheel Biden out of the Oval Office and into the Delaware State Home for the Bewildered. Kamala Harris becomes president. D.C. Democrats privately admit that, even on her best day, Ms. Harris does not have a small fraction of the talent required to be president. Her latest public appearance in Europe was a political and PR disaster.

Democrat friends, please do not be upset with the above. This is not a comment on her political beliefs. Bizarre as this may be, rational political beliefs are not a requirement to be president of the United States. Just ask anyone who voted for Bernie Sanders.

The real problem is that Ms. Harris has neither the competency nor experience to hold 99% of any jobs available in American today. In speaking with a Democrat the other day, I remarked that Kamala could always get a job as a greeter at Walmart. He said, “No, she would just giggle every time anyone asked her a question. If a shopper asked for directions to the frozen food, she would probably send them for fertilizer in the garden department.”

Until Joe’s cognitive crash became so obvious, that was not going to be an immediate problem for the D.C. Dems. Democrat insiders knew Kamala could never lead the ticket in 2024. This was a woman who, before quitting her presidential campaign, was running fourth in her home state of California. Nationally, she trailed Andrew Yang! (Remember him?)

Image: Kamala Harris at NASA (edited in befunky). YouTube screen grab.

It’s been downhill ever since.

The only reason Harris got near the ticket was that Biden publicly painted himself into a box when he ad-libbed a promise to choose a Black woman as his vice-presidential candidate. When Biden announced Harris, the Dems breathed a sigh of relief. “At least it is not Stacy Abrams,” said one.

No one in Washington had any idea how the Democrats were going to ease Harris off the top spot on the 2024 ticket. In 2020 the priority was getting the least worst VP candidate, not solving a 2024 problem.

But Harris’s constitutionally mandated role as the replacement for the very ailing Joe Biden is now a 2021 problem. Joe Biden’s approval ratio is at a precipice-level 38%. Kamala’s is 10 points less at 28%. Democrats, both in the Biden administration and the behind-the-scenes Washington powerbrokers, keep Harris out of sight because they know every time she speaks in public, her approval rate falls farther. One Democrat spoke of her dread if Harris ever holds a free-form press conference. This prominent female Democrat senator remarked, “they could simply title it Saturday Night Live on Tuesday.”

Of course, we, the taxpayers who are required to pay the bills caused by Washington’s daily fiascoes, would love to know a simple answer to this dilemma. However, both Republicans and Democrats understand there is no simple answer to this critical question. In fact, regardless of political persuasion, many of us wonder if there is any answer at all, simple or otherwise.

Wondering what disaster will unfold next makes some Democrats yearn for a return to the dynamic leadership days of the Carter Administration.

Ed Sherdlu is the pen name of a former CBS television network reporter. He uses a pen name because his mother would be so embarrassed to know that Ed’s 12-Step Journalism Recovery Program had been a failure.