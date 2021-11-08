Biden’s poll numbers continue to collapse

Thanks to relentless mainstream media propaganda, Joe Biden entered the Oval office with very good poll numbers. Despite the contentious campaign season and the even more contentious election, Americans were willing to give Biden the benefit of the doubt, with 57% of them expressing approval for him in the first weeks of his presidency. Since then, he’s had nowhere to go but down. The latest poll puts his approval at 38% and the slide shows no signs of stopping.

The most recent presidential approval poll comes from USA TODAY/Suffolk University and was taken between Wednesday and Friday last week. That means it caught the responses to the elections on Tuesday, including the way Virginia, which easily gave its Electoral College votes to Biden in 2020, has now turned red, with a Republican Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, and State House.

USA TODAY sums up the most recent poll results:

A year before the 2022 midterm elections, Republicans hold a clear lead on the congressional ballot as President Joe Biden’s approval rating sinks to a new low of 38%. A USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll, taken Wednesday through Friday, found that Biden’s support cratered among the independent voters who delivered his margin of victory over President Donald Trump one year ago. [snip] Among the findings: Nearly half of those surveyed, 46%, say Biden has done a worse job as president than they expected, including 16% of those who voted for him. Independents, by 7-1 (44%-6%), say he’s done worse, not better, than they expected.

Nearly two-thirds of Americans, 64%, say they don’t want Biden to run for a second term in 2024. That includes 28% of Democrats. Opposition to Trump running for another term in 2024 stands at 58%, including 24% of Republicans.

Vice President Kamala Harris’ approval rating is 28% – even worse than Biden’s. The poll shows that 51% disapprove of the job she’s doing. One in 5, 21%, are undecided.

Americans overwhelmingly support the infrastructure bill Biden is about to sign, but they are split on the more expensive and further-reaching “Build Back Better” act being debated in Congress. Only 1 in 4 say the bill’s provisions would help them and their families.

This is impressive in its own way and shows the one place in which both Biden and Harris are over-achievers: They succeed when it comes to failing. Even their “Build Back Better” bill, which is meant to be the centerpiece of the Biden administration, gets support from only 25% of voters.

Given that both Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin seem to understand that reality, it’s hard to imagine how the Democrats will be able to push the bill through—although one should never underestimate the role that the Vichy Republicans will play, as they did when it came to the House vote on Friday passing the “infrastructure” bill. Marjorie Taylor Greene said it best:

Here are the “Republicans” that just voted to help Biden screw America.



But 6 Democrats did more than these 13 traitor Republicans to stop Biden’s fake Infrastructure bill by voting NO.



AOC

Tlaib

Pressley

Omar

Bush

Bowman



They have more balls than these R’s. pic.twitter.com/2LRJAlu9Pr — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 6, 2021

It’s possible that the media will be unable to prop Joe Biden up any longer. With soaring inflation, runaway fuel prices, international humiliations, a deliberately broken border, the obsession with anti-White racism, the transgender indoctrination in schools and other institutions, and the hated, unnecessary, and unconstitutional vaccine mandates, all the feel-good stories in the world about ice cream and the absence of mean tweets will be useless. Moreover, given that voters have substantive reasons to dislike Joe, even if he bows out and Kamala steps in (or a different Veep gets the job), as long as the policies continue, the Democrats will be reviled.

The only fly in the ointment is that the Republican National Committee is practically guaranteed to throw its support behind the Mitt Romneys and Liz Cheneys in the party rather than the Trumps, Ted Cruzes, Josh Hawleys, and Marjorie Taylor Greenes. The RNC is the Democrat-lite party and it is as hostile to true conservatives as the Democrats themselves are.

(My pronouns for this post are “Believe the polls” and “My dog could do a better job.” What are your pronouns?)

Image: Joe Biden (edited in befunky). YouTube screen grab.