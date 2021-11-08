Dems seem to be giving up on challenging DeSantis’s re-election bid on 2022

It turns out that having a spine and openly defying the Democrats – and their establishment allies – pays off for a Republican politician. Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis has been peerless among state governors in refusing to yield to pandemic porn and has earned the Sunshine State the moniker “The free state of Florida.”

His policies have kept Florida adding residents at a rapid pace, becoming a magnet for those seeking opportunity without hindrances of intrusive state government taxes or mandates. His latest freedom initiative is fighting the federal vaccine mandate:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Thursday vowed to fight President Biden's federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate, saying that the rule is "going down." DeSantis promised during a news conference in Jacksonville, Fla., that the state will contest the rule "immediately," according to a local NBC News affiliate station. "Florida will be responding, and I think the rule's going down, I just don't think that there's an adequate basis for it, and I think you've even seen people on their side acknowledge that they don't have firm constitutional footing for this," DeSantis said.

Just a week ago, Politico opined, “Gov. Ron DeSantis appears unstoppable.”

A few days later, Politico detected an important sign that’s the powers-that-be among the Democrats are giving up on the idea of spending resources fighting his re-election:

The Democratic Governors Association has no plans to give significant financial help to Florida Democrats as they seek to unseat Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2022, a major setback that will make it harder for challengers to take on the popular Republican. The DGA, which spent more than $15 million in Florida over the past two gubernatorial election cycles, is starting to deprioritize the state and is expected to have a much smaller footprint during the midterms, said two Florida Democratic consultants who have been in contact with the DGA.

Photo credit: Gage Skidmore CC BY-SA 2.0 license

Even though DeSantis won the governorship in 2018 by only 40,000 votes, Politico reports:

…there has long been a sinking feeling among Florida Democrats that DeSantis is on the verge of being unstoppable. Besides his enormous fundraising success, his hands-off pandemic response has made him intensely popular with the Trump base a year after the former president won the state by three points — a landslide in Florida.

Frankly the Dems’ likely candidates are not too impressive:

The first two Democrats to get in the race, [former Governor Charlie] Crist and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, have lagged in fundraising and exciting Democrats. That gave Miami state Sen. Annette Taddeo an opening to enter the race last month, making it a three-way primary likely to leave the winner with little cash in the bank headed into the general election.

I hope that other Republican politicians get a clue from DeSantis and recognize that standing up the media/Democrat establishment actually wins support when the issues are carefully chosen.

If President Trump decides not to run for president in 2024, Ron DeSantis is very likely to be the frontrunner for the nomination unless things change.

Hat tip: Matt Vespa