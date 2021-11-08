Ten-dollar gas? Midwest freeze? Joe Biden might just bring that to America next

So what other catastrophes does Joe Biden have in store for us, now that he's shut down the Keystone XL pipeline, halted drilling on federal lands, opened the border, brought back Jimmy Carter-style inflation, and abandoned Afghanistan in shambles?

Looks like a good bet is even higher energy prices.

Get a load of what he's planning now:

The Biden Administration is considering shutting down a Michigan oil pipeline in another push to get the U.S, away from fossil fuels, despite warnings from Republican lawmakers who believe the move would result in fuel price shocks throughout the Midwest. The administration is exploring the possibility of terminating the Line 5 pipeline - which links Superior, Wisconsin, with Sarnia, Ontario - and gathering data to determine if shutting down the line will cause a surge in fuel pricing, according to published reports. In a letter dated Thursday, 13 Congress members - led by Ohio Rep. Bob Latta - urged the president to keep the oil line in operation, saying: 'Line 5 is essential to the lifeblood of the Midwest.'

Apparently, the old foof has no idea what shutting a vital energy pipeline down does, how energy gets important as winter approaches, or what a Michigan winter is like. What's more, he seems to have no recollection of the Texas winter of last year with its heating and electricity emergencies which ought to have been a warning. His energy secretary, Jennifer Granholm, does. She's the ex-Michigan governor who rictus-laughed on camera this past weekend about soaring energy prices, telling CNN: "Yeah, this is going to happen. It will be more expensive this year than last year."

Whatever she may have in mind, Biden's scheme to shut down the Michigan pipeline in response to environmental activist demands is going make it worse.

According to Fox News:

Line 5 is part of a network that moves crude oil and other petroleum products from western Canada, transporting about 540,000 barrels per day. Petroleum is taken from the pipeline in Escanaba, Michigan. Jason Hayes, the director of environmental policy at the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, blasted the Biden administration for its energy policies, telling Fox News that their work on Line 5 is "just one more example of being divorced from reality." "They're planning to power an industrial nation like the United States on solar panels and wind turbines," Hayes said, while noting that even the solar panels and wind turbines require "oil, natural gas, nuclear and even coal" to be produced.

That's a lot of fuel. Which really makes one wonder what Biden's grasp on reality is.

It would, after all, seem logical that Biden would know that his shutdown of the Keystone XL pipeline has contributed to the current fuel shortages and skyrocketing energy prices now being seen at gas stations across America. It would also seem logical that he could chalk that up as a mistake, given that he's reduced to begging OPEC and the world's petrotyrants to pump more oil in America's absence. It would seem logical that having seen the mess he made, he would move in the other direction to correct the problem and hope no one notices.

But that's not how Biden rolls. Instead of putting out the energy production fire he's already started, he's throwing more gasoline on it. He's like a bus rolling downhill with no brakes.

Normally, when you find yourself in a hole, you stop digging. Biden is digging deeper as if he doesn't care how high energy prices skyrocket nor where his polling numbers will go as a result. He's currently sporting a 38% favorability rating from the public and smugly feeling comfort in knowing that his vice president's public favorability is even worse, which ought to ensure that he can avoid the 25th Amendment.

So whatever he can do to make life just a little more horrible for Americans seems to be exactly what he's planning to enact. Ten-dollar gas (in an imitation of Europe) was the original pipe dream of former President Obama's energy secretary, Stephen Chu. Maybe that's still the plan.

This is a textbook case of an incompetent in high office.

House Republicans, to their credit, are starting to stir on this matter, blasting Biden for cutting off their energy supply in the dead of winter.

But plenty more needs to be done to counter this rank idiocy. Biden needs a harsh reality check on energy through every legislative means necessary, given that he's living on another planet.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License

