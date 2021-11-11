Kamala Harris tries to communicate with the French by addressing them in Pepe Le Pew's accent

What's up with Kamala Harris on her five-day official visit to France representing the United States of America?

Seems she's up to this:

Truly, what is wrong w this woman?! She’s mocking them as though her prep for this trip involved watching Pepe LePew cartoons. https://t.co/T5KLggds4a — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) November 10, 2021

Which is pretty juvenile. Going to a foreign country and mocking the locals in their own accent is no way to make friends or project U.S. influence abroad. In fact, it's not something anyone with any manners at all would do, let alone jet into someone's country to do. This is the best America can do?

It's the sort of thing a high-school student might do -- before he gets his college admissions rescinded.

Worse still, it's very bad given that she's on what's supposedly a fence-mending trip to improve relations with France, after Joe Biden enraged them over his bad handling of a submarine deal. The French are upset and Harris has justified the trip by citing the need to improve U.S.-France relations.

So now she goes to France to mock the local accent? What planet was she on when she was thinking this?

It's a total embarrassment.

As TammyBruce notes, her knowledge of France, America's oldest ally, pretty well comes from her cartoon-watching of Pepe LePew.

There are two kinds of morons you can find while traveling abroad -- those who think shouting makes them understandable to those who speak another language, and those who mock the local accent instead of bother to learn at least a few phrases of the actual language.

So here we have Kamala abroad, striving to make this trip even more disastrous than her last two. French accent, exaggerated arm gestures...

We're in the best of hands.

Image: Twitter screen shot featuring shareable Reuters video.