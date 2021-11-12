BLM activist threatens 'bloodshed' if New York's new Mayor Eric Adams dares tackle crime

New York City's voters, who elected black Democrat Eric Adams mayor on an anti-crime platform, have, to say the least, spoken.

But that hasn't stopped a particularly crazy leader of the Black Lives Matter movement from threatening "bloodshed" if Adams dares carry out his anti-crime pledge to voters.

According to the New York Post:

A Black Lives Matter leader vowed there’ll be “riots,” “fire” and “bloodshed” if Mayor-elect Eric Adams follows through with his promise to bring back plainclothes anti-crime cops to battle New York’s surge in violent crimes. New York BLM co-founder Hawk Newsome debated the plan for a return to tougher policing with Adams during a contentious sit-down at Brooklyn Borough Hall Wednesday that was livestreamed on Instagram. Although Adams found common ground with the activists on plans to fight poverty in the black community, the former NYPD captain said he’ll be reinstating a revamped version of the undercover anti-crime unit that was disbanded at the height of widespread police protests last year. “If they think they are going back to the old ways of policing then we’re going to take to the streets again,” New York BLM co-founder Hawk Newsome said outside Borough Hall after the meeting. “There will be riots. There will be fire, and there will be bloodshed,” he threatened.

According to the New York Daily News:

"Prepare for the worst."

In the past, Newsome's suggested his threats were literal:

His rhetoric has grown increasingly incendiary. “If this country doesn’t give us what we want, then we will burn down this system and replace it,” said Newsome in a Fox News interview last year. “All right? And I could be speaking figuratively. I could be speaking literally. It’s a matter of interpretation.”

And if threats of riots and "bloodshed" aren't enough to force Adams to dance to his tune, he's also claiming he's got support on the inside, according to my transcription from Fox News's Ingraham Angle video:

"We have people in city council, who can create problems for him. We have people in the streets who can create problems for this administration by shutting it down."

Adams has dismissed Newsome as a "small fringe group" and stated that he intends to carry out his platform, which suggests some very level-headed mayoring ahead if he carries that out.

The New York Post has exposed Newsome as a loser whose branch of Black Lives Matter is so looney even the main group (the one with the mansion-buying sprees) disavows ties to him, which does suggest he's way out there. The Post reports that he's a high-school dropout, he's lost his IRS tax-exempt status for refusal to file forms about how he spend the cash he collects, and given his own activity, he seems to be someone for who criminals might just be natural allies.

That would at a minimum explain why he's so furious about Adams bringing back the plainclothes unit to protest mainly black and brown New Yorkers from violent thugs.

Adams seems to recognize this and feels confident he's got it under control. All the same there are troubling indicators that it might not be that easy for him.

One, Newsome seems to have become the thug's lobby, upset that cops might just come looking for the criminals he's sticking up for under the rubric of "racial justice," while BLM continues to allow him to use their name, despite disavowing him.

Two, the mainstream press seems to be in his corner. Look at this grotesque headline from local NBC4:

Eric Adams Feuds With Black Lives Matter Leaders Over Proposed New NYPD Anti-Gun Unit

Feuds?

No, we have a maniac issuing violent threats, and he's stated in the past that his threats may be literal. That's being done in the name of criminals' interests and may well be a crime itself, quite possibly enhanced given that it's directed at an elected official. To call this a 'feud' is beyond dishonest.

And why is Eric Adams the one who's leading this phony "feud"? Newsome is the one who started the threats, Adams is the one who gave a calm and reasoned response, with no backing down. Adams started nothing. Newsome was the freak who went on the attack.

The kid-gloves treatment from this local report from PIX11 isn't much better.

This is media malfeasance at its worst and sure enough, a clown like Newsome knows it, playing them like a fiddle.

The third factor is whether Newsome has the support he claims to have on the inside. While it's absolutely certain that Adams has the support of the voters -- just look at these comments from New York City voters on the matter of Newsome's threats, it doesn't take a lot of people to completely suborn and upturn a system. That goes back to Lenin, and it's certainly something Mexico's cartels know. Newsome, the criminal's advocate, likely does too. Does New York have enough criminals to give his threats to Adams legs?

This shouldn't even be an issue. A maniac has threatened an elected official and ought to be dealt with on those terms.

Image: Screen shot from PIX11 video, via YouTube