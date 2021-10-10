Vermont Boasts Highest Rates of Injection and Infection

Vermont’s RINO Governor has been hailed as having “saved” the state from the scourge of COVID by “leading the nation” in high vaccination rates, but now the boondoggle of bunk COVID science is home to roost in the Green Mountains -- the state has the highest rate of infection nationally. The layers of COVID fog are starting to clear, as reality eclipses the fantastic lies of the government and medical establishment.

Initially, Americans were told that natural immunity from COVID-19 was “unlikely” for those already infected. Now, it turns out it is the vaccines that wane -- 76% of Vermont COVID-19 fatalities from breakthrough infections are “among the first vaccinated.” It appears the shots don’t last: “[ a ]ntibody levels generated by two shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine can undergo up to a 10-fold decrease seven months following the second vaccination, research suggests.” But meanwhile, “[t]he immune systems of the vast majority of people who have been infected with the CCP virus will continue to carry antibodies against the virus for at least 12 months, according to a peer-reviewed study accepted by the European Journal of Immunology on Sept. 24.”

Dr. Joseph Mercola and Ronnie Cummins published a remarkable book warning Americans about various COVID lies, titled The Truth About COVID-19. Many months before the current “epidemic of the vaccinated,” this book explained that the touted effectiveness of these vaccines was a sham:

Vaccine Effectiveness Vastly Overstated. In early November 2020 Pfizer sent the stock market soaring when it announced that analysis of clinical trial data showed the efficacy of its vaccine was more than 90 percent. Soon after, an efficacy rate of 95% was announced. Moderna boasted similar success with a 94.5 percent efficacy rating in its clinical trials. However, the definition of efficacy is not being discussed. (p.129)

The authors then explain that “...while Pfizer claims its vaccine has a 95 percent efficacy rate, this is the relative risk reduction. The absolute risk reduction is actually less than 1 percent. ...[ C ]urrent trials are not designed to tell us whether the vaccines will actually save lives. And if they don't, are they really worth the risks that might be involved?... Nor do the trials tell us anything about the vaccine’s ability to prevent asymptomatic infection and transmission… (pp. 130-131).

The breakout cases in Vermont and around the world appear to prove this book’s claims, yet Americans were told by Dr. Fauci that 99% of those dying from COVID-19, and 97% of hospitalizations, were of the unvaccinated. If that were ever true, it is clearly not the case now. The unvaccinated are being discriminated against for a disease spread easily by the vaccinated, who walk around with less than 1% protection while falsely believing they are 95% protected! Writes one histrionic (bunk science) post:

COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective at preventing severe disease, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19 and also reduce the likelihood of mild or asymptomatic infection…. As a result of lagging vaccinations and the more infectious delta variant, COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are on the rise again.

Instead of seeking corrective science, those worshipping vaccines seek to silence those sharing the truth: Elizabeth Warren and Adam Schiff have publicly pressured Amazon to reduce sales of The Truth About COVID-19. In Vermont, a rabid attack by a supposed media outlet named Seven Days against the publisher of the book, Chelsea Green Publishing, has been especially vicious -- as if discrediting publisher Margo Baldwin for personality issues alleged by a disgruntled former employee negate this important book’s clear warnings. Seven Days seeks to silence scientific discourse, and perpetuate the vaccination of Vermonters with ineffective vaccines!

The CDC continues to report to Americans that the vaccines are hunky-dory:

Based on evidence from clinical trials in people 16 years and older, the Pfizer-BioNTech (COMIRNATY) vaccine was 95% effective at preventing laboratory-confirmed infection with the virus that causes COVID-19 in people who received two doses and had no evidence of being previously infected…. All FDA-approved or authorized COVID-19 vaccines provide substantial protection against COVID-19 hospitalization.

Vermont’s current explosion in COVID infections -- despite being the most vaccinated population in America -- reveals scientifically that bunk science has been used to lie to citizens. The Associated Press reported:

Nearly all COVID deaths in the U.S. now are in people who weren’t vaccinated, a staggering demonstration of how effective the shots have been and an indication that deaths per day -- now down to under 300 -- could be practically zero if everyone eligible got the vaccine…

Vermont’s current experience proves this narrative is grotesquely false.

Scientific truth is prevailing against lies and unscientific chicanery. The great threat to America is not the COVID-19 virus, but those manipulating facts to control others.

Image: PxHere