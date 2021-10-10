Life in Seattle is about to get very interesting (and that’s not good)

Seattle, more than many American cities, vigorously embraced the “Defund the Police” movement. Last year, the Seattle City Council began the process of defunding the police and it’s been continuing ever since, relentlessly slicing away at the city’s police budget. Crime has risen accordingly and people are making noises about getting the police back. However, the radicals have a new arrow in their quiver to reduce the number of police in their city. An October 18 deadline is looming to fire those police who have refused the vaccination and, with only a week to go, roughly 40% of the police force is still unvaccinated.

Since George Floyd’s diseased heart gave out thanks to overdosing on meds and fighting the police, Seattle has been one of those cities that has most enthusiastically sought to rid itself of its police force. Even the fact that the little autonomous zone known as CHAZ instantly turned into warlord hell didn’t deter the council from its mission.

In August 2020, the City Council cut the police force budget by $3.5 million and, instead, put the money into “community public safety programs.” That was by a 7-1 vote. The only person holding out wasn’t doing so because it’s crazy to leave a big city without a police force. Instead, Kshama Sawant felt that the budget cut wasn’t big enough. It was certainly big enough for Police Chief Carmen Best, who promptly resigned. Ironically, this was just months after Sawant and Teresa Mosqueda, another council member, had insisted that the police do their job after a shooting in CHAZ.

By November, the council was again slashing the police budget, this time by 18%. Some of this was done by transferring police services (911 call takers, parking enforcement, etc.) into a different, more funded section of the budget. Still, the police suffered. Just last month, the council again voted to trim down the police budget. Within a year, the force lost 335 officers and detectives.

According to Neighborhood Scout, Seattle is now one of the most dangerous cities in America, with a crime index of 4, with 100 being the safest number. This isn’t surprising because, after just half a year of budget slashing, 2020 brought to Seattle the highest homicide numbers it had seen in over a quarter-century, with homicides increasing by almost 50%. Police now take over 60 minutes to respond to calls.

In 2020, King County, in which Seattle is located, gave 60.7% of its votes to Biden. Only slightly fewer voted for Democrat Jay Inslee for governor. In House District 7, Pramila Jayapal, a hard-left progressive, got 84.6% of the votes. Jenny Durkan, the current Seattle mayor, who presided over CHAZ’s short-lived summer of love, won in 2017 with 56.25% of the votes. Seattle voters seem inclined to want Bruce Harrell as their next mayor. Although he’s a progressive, he does not support defunding the police.

Even if Harrell wins, though, the issue may be moot. The radicals’ prayers may be answered, not by budget cuts, but by vaccine mandates:

Seattle’s already depleted police department is bracing for another setback. The city is poised to fire as many as 403 officers, about 40 percent of the 1,000-person force, for failing to take the COVID-19 jab by an Oct. 18 deadline, according to local reports. “The environment has been pretty toxic and negative,” an unnamed officer told Fox 13 News. “Not just from this whole mandate, but prior to that as well. I’m not sure this would be a good place for me to work long-term for my mental health. It has been very stressful.” A total of 292 officers had yet to provide proof of COVID vaccination as of Oct. 6, the station reports. In addition, 111 officers are awaiting the results of exemption requests, said Seattle PD spokesperson Sgt. Randy Huserik.

H.L. Mencken said, “Democracy is the theory that the common people know what they want and deserve to get it good and hard.” While I’m desperately sorry for the sane Seattle residents who are trapped in an increasingly insane city, nothing’s going to change unless (to switch metaphors) the progressive’s chickens come home to roost. Until store shelves are bare, cars are stripped to their rims and frames, houses need to be barred up like prisons, and no one is safe on the streets, the progressives will continue their headlong dash into anarchy.

The really important thing is that, when the fecal matter hits the fan and really starts flying, sensible people had better be ready to put a local police force in action. Otherwise, they’re going to find themselves subject to a new Seattle branch of the FBI and be under the DOJ’s politicized surveillance in perpetuity.

Image: Seattle police (edited in befunky). YouTube screen grab.