Yet another so-called ‘transgender’ man is outed as a sex pervert

In early July, a viral video showed a woman berating the staff a Wi Spa, a Korean family spa in Los Angeles, for letting a naked man in the women’s and children’s area. The staff, of course, were helpless to stop that because California law mandates that so-called “transgender” women (i.e., men) can go anywhere women can go. Andy Ngo now has the follow-up: The man who frequented the women’s and children’s area at the Wi Spa is a serial sex offender. Is anyone reading those words surprised?

The left is trying hard to convince people that human biology is meaningless. Men and women, they assure us, and even boys and girls, can magically change sex through wishful thinking, dangerous hormones, and mutilating surgery. And tough luck if you think that human biology isn’t so easily manipulated. You need to get with the program.

One of Biden’s first acts was to mandate that people must have access to all gender-specific facilities at federal sites based on their “gender identity.” Biden also reinstated so-called transgender people in the military, in yet another sign that, for Democrats, the military is not about defending America but, instead, is about re-ordering society.

In July, a viral video showed a customer complaining that a naked man was flaunting himself in the women’s spa area at Wi Spa in Los Angeles. Not long after, another woman did a video explaining that she and her daughter had been exposed to the same behavior—and in a deliberately lascivious manner, to boot.

Unfortunately for the Wi Spa, it was helpless to do anything about this situation thanks to California’s “Gender Nondiscrimination Act,” which went into effect in 2012. Under the law, so-called “transgender” people in California get to go into whichever locker rooms and other gender-specific spaces match their “gender identity.” All that the Wi Spa could do was take the abuse—and watch as violent protests about the rights of the so-called transgender took place in front of the business.

And then, with all the other insanity in America, including the debacle in Afghanistan, the whole Wi Spa thing dropped from view.

Journalist Andy Ngo, however, didn’t forget it. Instead, he investigated the man who’s been taking advantage of the “Gender Nondiscrimination Act” to turn women’s facilities into his playground. It turns out that he’s a serial sex offender:

But on Monday, charges of indecent exposure were discreetly filed against a serial sex offender for the Wi Spa incident, following an investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department. Sources with knowledge of the case but not authorized to speak publicly say four women and a minor girl came forward to allege that Darren Agee Merager was partially erect in the women’s section of Wi Spa. Besides being a suspect in this case, Merager is facing multiple felony charges of indecent exposure over a separate incident in Los Angeles.

Merager denied the charges, claiming “transphobia,” but there’s a little problem of history:

Law-enforcement sources revealed that Merager is a tier-one registered sex offender with two prior convictions of indecent exposure stemming from incidents in 2002 and 2003 in California. She declined to comment on the convictions. In 2008, she was convicted for failing to register as a sex offender. [snip] She also has a long criminal history in California that includes nearly a dozen felony convictions for crimes ranging from sex offenses to burglary and escape. In addition to Merager’s new felony charges of indecent exposure, she is also facing six felony counts of indecent exposure over a separate locker room incident in December 2018. Los Angeles County prosecutors accuse Merager of indecent exposure to women and children in a changing area at a swimming pool in West Hollywood Park.

Merager is part of a big club. In England and Wales, almost half of all “transgender” prisoners are convicted sex offenders. When drag queen storytime at libraries was a thing, two men in Houston were exposed as sex offenders. Likewise, a judge in Wisconsin who participated in drag queen story hour is also a sex offender.

Of course, not all drag queens are sex offenders. The point, though, is that people whose entire identity is defined around sex probably shouldn’t be around children—but that’s where Democrats insist they should be allowed.

