The decadent world of 'woke approved’ child exploitation

The drag community has tried to partner with children for a long time through events at children's libraries. Child drag queens were the next phase. At least one woman in Florida does not approve of this trend. She was at a late-night drag show in South Beach, Miami, Florida when two little girls were put on the stage to strut their stuff while audience members handed them money. The video is repulsive, but what makes it viral is the woman's honest outrage at what she's witnessing.

Drag queens have been in the news a lot. It started a long time ago with drag queen storytimes at public libraries. There's even a Drag Queen Story Hour website with cute pictures of men dressed up as over-the-top women surrounded by dazzled little children. The "about" information makes it clear that the point is to co-opt children:

Drag Queen Story Hour (DQSH) is just what it sounds like — drag queens reading stories to children in libraries, schools, and bookstores. DQSH captures the imagination and play of the gender fluidity of childhood and gives kids glamorous, positive, and unabashedly queer role models. In spaces like this, kids are able to see people who defy rigid gender restrictions and imagine a world where people can present as they wish, where dress up is real.

Those of us who thought it was inappropriate for drag queens to entertain little children in a way that confuses them about their sexuality were told we were transphobic among other epithets. As it happens, while most of the glammed up men reading to children are not sex criminals, some of them most certainly are. The story of Brett Blomme, which broke last month, is instructive:

Last week Brett Blomme, 38, a judge with strong ties to top Democrats in Wisconsin, was charged with possessing child pornography depicting the sexual abuse of underage boys, including toddlers. According to the criminal complaint, Blomme accessed the child porn at both his home and his judge's chamber. Each of the seven counts carries a maximum sentence of 15 years. Blomme's involvement with kids extended beyond his courtroom. He was also invested in grooming Milwaukee's preschool crowd. While a judge, he was also president and CEO of the Cream City Foundation, which operates the Milwaukee Drag Queen Story Hour for local children. Blomme wasn't just a judge, either. Since August 2020 he has presided over Children's Court in Milwaukee. One of Blomme's former challengers in the bid for the seat noted, "I also feel terrible for the children and families that have appeared in his court during the brief time he has been on the bench."

Blomme is not the only library drag queen arrested for sex crimes. He's just the most recent and, in a way, spectacular. In 2019, the Houston Public Library was forced to apologize when it turned out that one of its drag queen storytellers had previously been charged with sexually assaulting a child. The Austin public library also hosted a sex offender. Rule of thumb: People who define themselves entirely by non-traditional sexuality might be more sex-obsessed than what you want to have around your children.

Not content with parading drag queens before children, the radical activists in the LGBT crowd have been encouraging children to become drag queens themselves. These two videos (serious content warning for general perversion) explain what's going on at the fringes of LGBT society — and how they're trying to mainstream it:

With that background in place, let's talk about the video out of the South Beach area in Miami. An unnamed woman is at a nightclub and is shocked that two little girls have been pushed onto the stage at 11:40 at night to strut with the drag queen. Even worse, audience members are stuffing bills into the little girls' hands.

Throughout the video, she asks some variation of this question: "Why in the hell do these people got these f------ little bitty a-- kids at this f------ drag show, y'all? It's 11:40 at night." Her old-fashioned outrage is appropriate. And if by "these people" she means the girls' parents, they have a lot to answer for.

Looking at "Desmond is Amazing" and other "drag kids"; at those two little girls; and at Adam Toledo, the 13-year-old running around with a gun in Chicago in the middle of the night, it's clear that many of America's problems can be traced to a single source: parents. They're either missing entirely or are scarily divorced from their parenting responsibilities, including just being there, teaching morality, and giving their kids behavioral boundaries.

Image: Little girl and the drag queen. Twitter screen grab.