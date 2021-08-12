Jen Psaki’s utterly inane comment about the Taliban defies belief

Leftists are utterly detached from reality. They think people can magically change sex, accept that there are over 100 genders, put their faith in filthy and porous masks against infinitesimally small viruses, are certain that being lenient with criminals will lessen crime, and believe that socialism just hasn’t been done right. Given all that, perhaps it shouldn’t be so surprising that Jen Psaki, the most vapid and snarky press secretary ever, seemed to state in all seriousness that the Taliban need “to make an assessment about what they want their role to be in the international community”:

.@PressSec: “The Taliban also has to make an assessment about what they want their role to be in the international community.”

The Taliban are very clear about their role: It is to be a leading edge of a worldwide Islamic caliphate. Currently, they are marauding through Afghanistan, killing everyone who ever exchanged even a polite word with the Americans. When they’re done, we’ll see that the slaughter that followed America’s careless pullout from Vietnam was just a trial run for post-American bloodshed.

Another thing that the Taliban are clear about is that little girls make perfect sex slaves. I already wrote here about the way the Taliban have been demanding women for its fighters. Now, though, they’re going after the little girls:

Taliban fighters are going door-to-door and forcibly marrying girls as young as 12 and forcing them into sex slavery as they seize vast swathes of the Afghanistan from government forces. Jihadist commanders have ordered imams in areas they have captured to bring them lists of unmarried women aged from 12 to 45 for their soldiers to marry because they view them as ‘qhanimat’ or ‘spoils of war’ - to be divided up among the victors. Fighters have then been going door-to-door to claim their ‘prizes’, even looking through the wardrobes of families to establish the ages of girls before forcing them into a life of sexual servitude.

We know exactly what will happen to these girls because we’ve seen it before when ISIS conquered the Yazidis, slaughtered the man and boys, and kidnapped girls and women to use as sex slaves. Many of these girls and women were raped or otherwise tortured to death.

In addition, of course, the Taliban are reinstating the old rules that were in effect before America pushed them into northern Pakistan (rather than destroying them). Women will once again have to wear completely enveloping burqas and will be denied all rights, including the right to leave home.

Democrat presidents talk a good game about women’s rights but it’s amazing how many times they stand aside when Muslim men go on these rampages. It happened on Bill Clinton’s watch with the Bosnian war; on Obama’s watch with ISIS; and now on Biden’s watch with the Taliban. Every time I read about these poor women, I’m reminded of what my mentor told me a long time ago: Islam’s war with the West boils down to its desire for complete control over women, something that started with Mohamed.

Perhaps there was some sense to whatever Psaki said before and after contending that the Taliban fighters just need to grow up and take their place among the nations of the world. But I can’t help believing that Psaki just added another item to the list of magical thinking that characterizes the left.

