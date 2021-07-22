The rape of the Afghan women is about to begin

On Tuesday, Phyllis Chesler wrote here that “Afghan feminists should be on the first plane out,” explaining that those women who dared to speak out for women’s rights during the long war in Afghanistan, and who got educations and jobs, will be killed while the ones who survive will be banished again to burqas and domestic imprisonment. Even Chesler’s grim prediction, however, couldn’t cover how terrible it will be for women under the Taliban: In time-honored Islamic fashion, the Taliban are demanding that, in those areas they’ve conquered, all women between 15 and 45 must be identified so that they can be “married” to Taliban fighters and taken to Pakistan.

According to Ashlyn Davis, writing at FrontPage Magazine,

Having captured key districts and border posts with Iran, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, the Taliban are now hunting for women in these areas. “All imams and mullahs in captured areas should provide the Taliban with a list of girls above 15 and widows under 45 to be married to Taliban fighters,” read a letter issued in the name of the Taliban’s Cultural Commission for Islamic preachers in the region. The Taliban has promised to marry these women to their fighters and take them to Pakistan’s Waziristan. There, these women will be converted to Islam and reintegrated.

That’s not even the beginning of the parade of horribles. Most of these marriages are not really marriages. These women are sex slaves. And even if there is a real “marriage,” explains Davis, should their jihadi husbands die,

Abandoned by society, these widows are forced to marry the next Taliban fighter in line, or just left to be raped regularly and repeatedly by the cousins, brothers or companions of the dead husband.

Moreover, any children the widow had with the dead Taliban fighter will be sold into slavery if they are girls or trained as jihadi fighters if they are boys. This is, of course, what Islam has countenanced – indeed, required – for 1,400 years. Going back to the Ottoman empire, the concubines, wives, and children lying at the bottom of the Bosphorous could attest to this practice, for all were tied in sacks and drowned when a new Sultan took over and needed to ensure that not a single smidgen of the dead Sultan’s DNA remained. Traditionally or not, what you’re seeing culturally has all the sophistication of animals, with the new lion or monkey killing off the children of his predecessor.

It was Mohamed himself, a robber baron turned prophet, who mandated that women be taken as sex slaves following military conquest. At Islam Watch, there’s an article with endless quotations from the Koran, which either speak approvingly of turning women into sex slaves or mandate that conquered women become sex slaves.

Mohamed himself said after the battle at Banu Quraiza against the Jews who refused to accept him as a prophet that “I give my judgment that their warriors should be killed, their women and children should be taken as captives, and their properties distributed.” Because these are Mohamed’s own words, good Muslims cannot massage them away as modern Christians and Jews have done with some of the less palatable historic narratives (by modern standards) told in the Bible. The fact that their prophet behaved like a psychopath hasn’t ever troubled devout Muslims, and it’s clearly not a problem now for the Taliban.

Modern Democrats should never get anywhere near a war. Franklin Roosevelt and Harry Truman conducted WWII with an eye to victory but, since then, Democrats fight wars with an eye to getting out as soon as possible and as ignominiously as possible. Moreover, as those left behind in Hue, in all of Vietnam, and now in Taliban learned or will learn, when Democrats leave, because they slink away like losers, the people stupid enough to trust and support them will suffer terribly.

Currently, the only thing that could potentially stop the Taliban is (and you’re never going to believe this) ISIS. For the women, one is as bad as the other. In each case, monstrous men will turn women into sex slaves, which means systematically raping them until the women die.

And here at home, all of those feminists who shrieked like banshees and went around with stupid pink knit caps on their heads because Trump stated, accurately enough, that women will “put out” for rich and powerful men, are utterly silent as the rape of the Afghan women begins.

IMAGE: The Taliban, ready for their new wives. YouTube screen grab.