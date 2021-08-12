Joe Biden broke America’s oil production – and now he does this

Joe Biden began his presidency by destroying one of the few sectors in America that was still working after COVID lockdowns and that was benefitting Americans – the oil and gas industry. Within what seemed like minutes, oil and gas prices shot up. Now, Joe Biden has listened to Americans crying out for succor from the economic fallout from his decisions. His administration, therefore, has announced that...OPEC+ countries (Muslim Gulf states and Russia) should increase their oil and gas production to export to America. At this point, you must believe that the Democrats are pursuing a Cloward-Piven strategy of destroying America entirely so that they can rebuild it as a third-world socialist nation under the control of a cadre of rich, White leftists.

At The Conservative Treehouse, Sundance has a pithy summary of all the things that Biden has done to destroy America’s oil and gas sector – a booming sector that was making America energy independent and lowering the price of all goods and services:

(1) Shut down oil and energy development in ANWAR {LINK} which would increase use of the Alaska pipeline. (2) Blocked the Keystone Pipeline from completion {LINK} (3) Banned energy development on federal lands {LINK}. (4) Shut down the sale of energy leases in the Gulf of Mexico {LINK}. and (5) Blocked energy development in Texas, Louisiana, New Mexico and Alabama {LINK}

Thanks to Biden’s decisions, tens of thousands of workers in the energy sector are now unemployed and fuel prices have increased by as much as 60%. (The first chart at this link about inflation in energy prices is staggering.) And of course, as is always the case with inflation, the poorest people – the ones the Democrats claim to represent – are the hardest hit. While wealthy people can absorb gasoline, air conditioning, and heating prices, poor people can’t. Their lives become harder and their resources fewer.

If Biden and his fellow Dems had any decency, they would look at their six months of energy policies, say “My bad,” and reverse them. Instead, though, the Democrats passed a budget on Wednesday that will make oil and gas even less obtainable as they go all-in for alternative fuels. It doesn’t matter to them that except for nuclear power, alternative energies cannot serve American needs. And, of course, nuclear won’t happen on the Dems’ watch, no matter how safe modern nuclear production is.

Biden and his fellow Dems, however, have no decency. And when you have no decency, you have your National Security Advisor announce that the United States wants OPEC+ (Muslim Gulf nations and Russia) to increase oil and gas production:

Higher gasoline costs, if left unchecked, risk harming the ongoing global recovery. The price of crude oil has been higher than it was at the end of 2019, before the onset of the pandemic. While OPEC+ recently agreed to production increases, these increases will not fully offset previous production cuts that OPEC+ imposed during the pandemic until well into 2022. At a critical moment in the global recovery, this is simply not enough. President Biden has made clear that he wants Americans to have access to affordable and reliable energy, including at the pump. Although we are not a party to OPEC, the United States will always speak to international partners regarding issues of significance that affect our national economic and security affairs, in public and private. We are engaging with relevant OPEC+ members on the importance of competitive markets in setting prices. Competitive energy markets will ensure reliable and stable energy supplies, and OPEC+ must do more to support the recovery.

I continue to believe that Biden was elevated to the White House on a sea of good, old-fashioned voter fraud. However, I hope that those who actually pulled the lever for him are experiencing the agonies of buyer’s remorse. That won’t help America but I enjoy the thought of them suffering. They deserve it.

IMAGE: Huntington Beach, California, during the oil boom of 1928. While no one wants to go back to that kind of unfettered oil production, there’s got to be something better than sending our money to OPEC+.