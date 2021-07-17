Democrats: Killing with misinformation since 1840

In 1840, item seven of the Democrats’ Party Platform read,

Resolved, That congress has no power, under the constitution, to interfere with or control the domestic institutions of the several states, and that such states are the sole and proper judges of everything appertaining to their own affairs, not prohibited by the constitution; that all efforts by abolitionists or others, made to induce congress to interfere with questions of slavery, or to take incipient steps in relation thereto, are calculated to lead to the most alarming and dangerous consequences, and that all such efforts have an inevitable tendency to diminish the happiness of the people, and endanger the stability and permanency of the union, and ought not to be countenanced by any friend to our political institutions.

For six consecutive party platforms -- from 1840 through 1860 -- Democrats used their party platform to promote the institution of slavery. In addition to keeping the horrific institution legal in the U.S., as a result of this deceit, hundreds of thousands of Americans would die.

Likewise, save for one year -- 1984 -- where abortion was not mentioned in the party platform, since 1976 the modern Democrat party has unapologetically stood for the “right” to kill children in the womb. In attempt to justify this slaughter and to keep as many Americans as possible -- especially younger Americans -- in the dark about the abortion industry, Democrats have used decades of disinformation to dehumanize the unborn. This has resulted in the deaths of tens of millions of the most innocent and helpless among us.

For the sixth straight year, STD rates in the U.S. hit a record high number. In April of this year, Info Wars reported,

According to the latest data, 2.5 million Americans had either chlamydia, gonorrhea or syphilis infections in 2019, with chlamydia cases rising 61 per cent and gonorrhea cases spiking 42 per cent among young people aged 15 to 24. The research shows that gay and bisexual men account for nearly half of the primary and secondary syphilis infections while syphilis infections among newborn babies also quadrupled between 2015 and 2019. …In addition, a recent CDC study found that more than four out of 10 “women” who identify as transgender and live in big cities have contracted HIV. Two thirds of black “women” who identify as transgender and over a third of Hispanic transgenders also have HIV.

The LGBT agenda, which has long been embraced and enacted by the modern Democrat party, has also long proven quite deadly. Nevertheless, Democrats have presented even the mutilation of children as something that is normal and healthy (and thus, of course, a “right” that must be protected by law). This is often done in spite of the protests of the parents of children who are suffering with sexual delusions.

With their Wuhan Virus-driven lockdowns, rampant fear porn, and foolish and ignorant devotion to masks -- along with policies that (again) directly put the most vulnerable among us in harm’s way -- Democrats did little to nothing to “slow the spread” of the virus. What’s more, their lockdown and mask policies have wrought untold damage and death throughout the U.S.

Joe Biden wants us to believe that Facebook is responsible for “killing people” by allowing Wuhan Virus and vaccine “misinformation” on its platform. This is, of course, yet another lie from today’s leader of the Democrats. However, when it comes to death and misinformation, Joe Biden should know of what he speaks. No one in American history is responsible for more deaths through misinformation than is the Democrat party and their like-minded allies in the media.

