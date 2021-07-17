Biden's open-border plan: 1.7 million illegals at least in 2021 -think tank analysis

Are Americans ready for 1.7 million illegal aliens?

That's the game plan of the Biden administration, according to a new think-tank analysis from Princeton Policy Advisors.

First spotted by Breitbart's John Binder, the analysis, in a blog post by PPA's Steve Kopits, begins:

On this fine summer Friday afternoon at 2:30 pm EDT, Customs and Border Protection finally deigned to share June apprehensions data for the US southwest border. This showed June apprehensions of 178,416. This was 6,400 higher than the previous month and 63,300 above the next highest June in the last twenty-one years, specifically, 115,100 for June 2020. For the record, the third highest for the month of June in the last two decades was 2005, at 95,000. Putting a charitable interpretation of these numbers is well nigh impossible, for several reasons. First, the last four months' apprehensions are ghoulishly high, a stark aberration in the historical record. Southwest border apprehensions under Obama, in pink, and Trump, in blue, can be seen on the graph below. To suggest that somehow the Biden administration lacks the tools of Obama or Trump is risible. The only way to achieve such stratospheric numbers is by a deliberate policy of holding the border open. The seasonal pattern also shows a premeditated policy. In all but two of the last twenty-one years, June apprehensions were below May apprehensions. The case is just the opposite this year, suggesting that extraordinary factors — like an open border — are stimulating continued and counter-seasonal flows of illegal immigration.

Kopits finds that the pattern is utterly abnormal compared to historical migration patterns and can only be the result of an illegal Biden open-border plan to encourage the entry of 1.7 million illegal aliens. That's a conservative estimate, assuming a tapering off of illegal entries as has been seen in the past (shown in the dotted red line of the graph above). But it might not happen that way, he writes:

Our forecast for the balance of CY 2021 assumes a decrease in apprehensions following the precedent of 2000. In such an event, apprehensions at the US southwest border would total 1,581,000 for FY 2021 and 1,690,000 for calendar year 2021. The fiscal year figure would be the third worst in the historical record, and for the calendar year, the absolute worst in the historical record by nearly 100,000. I would note that this implies apprehensions taper off in the balance of the year in a manner similar to 2000. Apprehensions are showing no signs of doing so at the moment. Therefore, if apprehensions remain elevated near recent levels, both fiscal and calendar year 2021 will enter the history books as records for illegal immigration. By any reasonable measure, only a deliberate policy of holding the border open could achieve such an outcome.

He concludes that Biden's open-borders plan is a "fundamental dereliction of duty and is shocking, appalling and an affront to the public."

It's also against the law, actually, given that the Constitution gives only Congress the power to set immigration entry policies.

According to this congressional analysis of that law on the U.S. Congress website:

Article I, Section 8, Clause 18: [The Congress shall have Power . . . ] To make all Laws which shall be necessary and proper for carrying into Execution the foregoing Powers, and all other Powers vested by this Constitution in the Government of the United States, or in any Department or Officer thereof. The power of Congress to exclude aliens from the United States and to prescribe the terms and conditions on which they come in is absolute, being an attribute of the United States as a sovereign nation. That the government of the United States, through the action of the legislative department, can exclude aliens from its territory is a proposition which we do not think open to controversy. Jurisdiction over its own territory to that extent is an incident of every independent nation. It is a part of its independence. If it could not exclude aliens, it would be to that extent subject to the control of another power. . . .

Biden's deliberate act of opening the borders contrary to the terms of what Congress has set for legal entry is starting to look like a usurpation of congressional power.

It's also a violation of Biden's oath of office to faithfully uphold U.S. law. Words have never meant anything to this liar, fabulist, and plagiarist, for sure, but the Biden-caused border disaster shows just how bad this can get.

It's not surprising in a leader who's in office by election fraud and not legitimately elected. Break one law and get away with it; why not break all of them?

Given that Biden's intentional refusal to enforce the border and instead open the doors to all comers amounts to putting the U.S. under control of a foreign power, this act appears to be an impeachable offense.

Maybe it's time to think about impeachment, given the growing facts of Biden's (and Kamala Harris's) deliberate and illegal open border plan.

Image: U.S. Customs and Border Protection / Princeton Policy analysis.

