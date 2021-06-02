Biden’s border policy keeps getting worse

We all thought Obama was the radical leftist president but, compared to Biden, he was a piker. It seems that there are no limits to what Biden will do to destroy America. Based upon an election of dubious integrity and a razor-thin margin in Congress, Biden is acting as if he has a massive mandate to turn America into a different country entirely by destroying the economy, turning the military into a leftist college campus, and abandoning allies and embracing enemies. His most significant act to date, though, is his erasure of the southern border, turning it into a glide path for illegal aliens to flood the country.

On Tuesday, Biden ended Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy, which allowed for an orderly amnesty process. Via a memo from Alejandro Mayorkas, who makes a joke out of his title as Homeland Security Secretary, we’ve returned to the system by which everybody enters America illegally; the administration smuggles them all over the country, overwhelming and destroying existing communities; and the illegal aliens vanish, never to appear for their amnesty hearings.

Ostensibly, Biden is just shifting administrative rules around a bit. A little of this, a little of that. An order to ICE or border patrol, a redefinition of refugee to include anyone who is poor, a new policy for amnesty claims, a nice little speech here and there – what’s the big deal? In fact, though, what Biden has done is to erase entirely America’s immigration policy and sovereignty.

The problem is that the occupant of the White House doesn’t get to do what Biden is doing. While a president has some discretion in enforcing America’s laws (he may press harder on some than on others), he does not have the right to erase them. Biden is doing the equivalent of those anti-gun activists who think they’re being clever when they say, “Well, if we can’t ban guns under the Second Amendment, there’s nothing to stop us from banning bullets.” Yes, there is. You cannot vitiate constitutional principles or legislative actions by undermining them to the point of meaninglessness.

Biden put his hand on the Bible on January 20, 2021, and swore, “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my Ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.” That Constitution says that it’s Congress that makes the laws, not the person in the White House. And Biden, by vitiating our immigration laws is infringing on legislative prerogatives.

And of course, lawlessness breeds more lawlessness. Biden’s conduct has opened the door to traffickers, smugglers, and coyotes. Three weeks ago, smugglers dumped two little girls over a wall, abandoned a six-year-old boy in the desert, and left five little girls, one a crawling baby, in the dirt. Yesterday, it was another terrified child abandoned by smugglers. Listen to his screams and remember that Joe Biden brought them to you:

Smugglers abandoned a 5-year-old boy just steps away from the Texas border because they expected his parents to pick him up, leaving the wailing tot to beg them, “Don’t leave,” according to a report. A man and a woman were caught on cellphone video obtained by Agence France-Presse helping the young boy across the Rio Grande river but then ​leaving him by a barbed-wire wall at an underpass marking the border between Ciudad Juarez and El Paso, Texas, last Thursday. The couple then turn around and walk back across the river, leaving the boy alone. The boy, holding a teddy bear, screams amid his sobs, “Where are you going? … No, no, no. Don’t leave.​”​ The woman told AFP that the child’s parents live in the US and that the boy is from Mexico.

And just to pile on the insult to America, Biden, after giving amnesty to 100,000 Haitians, is demanding amnesty for 11 million people who came here illegally. Maybe I’m old-fashioned, but I don’t think that people who sneak into a country illegally should be rewarded. They shouldn’t get free education, free medical care, or welfare, and they definitely shouldn’t be given a green card, which is the first step on the path to voting. (And you know that the Democrats will soon ensure that a green card is all that’s needed to vote.)

Despite being a Catholic, Biden supports unlimited abortion (and is trying to make taxpayers fund it) and he lied when he swore his oath. I hope he wakes up in a cold sweat at night, every night, worrying about the state of his soul and the eternal price he’s going to pay.

IMAGE: Video screengrab.