U.S. Embassy to the Holy See delivers huge slap to American Catholics

I’m not a Catholic, but I know that Catholic doctrine does not approve of homosexuality – something that is true for all of the traditional Judeo-Christian faiths. Thankfully, modern religious doctrine does not require persecuting gays but it certainly doesn’t include condoning deviations from the biological and religious norm of monogamous heterosexual relationships. That’s why the decision by the U.S. Embassy to the Holy See to fly a huge Gay Pride flag is a slap in the face to all practitioners of traditional religion in America.

Traditional Catholicism considers homosexual activity a sin:

Every human being is called to receive a gift of divine sonship, to become a child of God by grace. However, to receive this gift, we must reject sin, including homosexual behavior—that is, acts intended to arouse or stimulate a sexual response regarding a person of the same sex. The Catholic Church teaches that such acts are always violations of divine and natural law. Homosexual desires, however, are not in themselves sinful. People are subject to a wide variety of sinful desires over which they have little direct control, but these do not become sinful until a person acts upon them, either by acting out the desire or by encouraging the desire and deliberately engaging in fantasies about acting it out. People tempted by homosexual desires, like people tempted by improper heterosexual desires, are not sinning until they act upon those desires in some manner.

(The quoted language is from a longer tract at Catholic Answers that explains the principles very clearly, tracing them back to Sodom and Gomorrah and addressing natural law and objections from the LGBTQ+ community.)

Whether you believe in this or not, it is standard church doctrine. Even though Pope Francis has shown himself to be very gay friendly (and, indeed, there are claims that he is a creature of a secret Vatican cabal known as the “Lavender Mafia”), he still stands behind the Church’s teachings about homosexuality. Again, I am not debating the merits of those views; I am simply stating them.

Given the Church’s stand on homosexual conduct, a position that Catholics across America espouse, what are Catholics to make of this:

The U.S. Embassy to the Holy See celebrates #PrideMonth with the Pride flag on display during the month of June. The United States respects the dignity and equality of LGBTQI+ people. LGBTQI+ rights are human rights. pic.twitter.com/Xentlnr16E — U.S. in Holy See (@USinHolySee) June 1, 2021

.@SecBlinken: “As we celebrate Pride Month this June, let us not only observe how far we have come in the struggle for the human rights of LGBTQI+ persons, but also acknowledge the challenges that remain.” Read Secretary Blinken’s statement: https://t.co/Gdopgeceor pic.twitter.com/RbMH41opHt — U.S. in Holy See (@USinHolySee) June 1, 2021

Gay Pride is not about just being gay; it’s about acting gay – which is exactly what the Church opposes. Hanging a huge flag in front of the embassy seems like a deliberate insult. Those who commented on Twitter were not impressed:

Now do Saudi Arabia — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) June 1, 2021

Pope Francis is about as sympathetic as a Holy Father can be to the political left and this is how they treat him?



It’s entirely possible that the Red Hats see this, decide no compromise with the left will ever be enough, and give up entirely on trying to please the left. — Hans von Röhr (@Roadants) June 1, 2021

The only flag being flown above any US Embassy should be the American Flag. — Douglas (@OoglerE5) June 1, 2021

While the Embassy apparently did not go so far as to hang the Black Lives Matter flag on the anniversary of George Floyd’s death, it took the time to post an homage to Black Lives Matter, a Marxist movement that seeks to break America by dividing it along racial lines – and that former believers have discovered is a giant fraud:

.@POTUS: "'I can’t breathe.' Those were George Floyd’s last words. We cannot let them die with him. We have to keep hearing them. We must not turn away. We cannot turn away." #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/dxIQQRsN8W — Department of State (@StateDept) May 25, 2021

What the Biden administration is doing is neither normal nor unifying. And there was nothing abnormal about the Trump administration other than the Democrats’ insane rage and the media’s lies.

