The indescribable child abuse of Biden’s open border

Leftists defamed Trump, saying he put “kids in cages.” That he was following – and then ended – Obama’s policy was irrelevant. They don’t care now that Biden has over 19,000 kids in cages. For leftists, children are useful for propaganda. The plight of five little girls abandoned in the desert reveals the heartlessness behind the Biden border policy.

Just as Obama had put unaccompanied minors in cages (that is, he crammed them together in crowded, unhealthy quarters), Biden is doing the same thing only on a greater scale, because he’s erased the border entirely.

Thousands of unaccompanied minors are being marched through the unforgiving desert towards America. Americans first understand that when they saw a trafficker drop two little girls, aged 3 and 5, over a 14-foot-tall border wall:

While the Border Patrol was quickly able to locate the children, a six-year-old boy abandoned in the desert wasn’t so lucky. He had been alone for a while before a Border Patrol agent who happened to be driving along a remote road noticed him:

Then, on Sunday, a Texas rancher discovered five little girls abandoned on his land. All were under seven years old, with a two-year-old and a crawling baby among their number:

Take a good hard look at the #BidenBorderCrisis These young girls were found outside a ranch near Quemado, Texas in #TX23. The Del Rio Sector border patrol tell me they are uninjured, healthy, and in good spirits. 🙏 @POTUS enough is enough let’s work together solve this crisis. pic.twitter.com/mt5P7ysN9g — Tony Gonzales (@TonyGonzales4TX) May 9, 2021

Last night I shared a heartbreaking photo of young children found by a farmer on his land in Quemado. While we thank God they were found alive, these tragic scenes are happening more & more.



Today I visited with him & talked about the border crisis. We need a solution now. pic.twitter.com/Zzvk4UgAGc — Tony Gonzales (@TonyGonzales4TX) May 10, 2021

There are coyotes in Texas (not just the human kind but the carnivores too)….

In each case, it appears that the children’s parents handed them over to smugglers. I’ve been struggling to figure out what could have motivated them to do so. Parents send their tiny children alone into the wilderness only when the children will almost certainly die if they remain in their homes. That’s not the case here. Even Democrats concede that what we’re seeing here are economic migrants.

So again, why would parents hand babies, toddlers, and small children to strangers, people who will abandon the children, throw them over walls, or sell them for sex? I could think of only two reasons, both of them horrific.

The first is that the parents are using their children as anchors (or, more accurately, grappling hooks by which they can then pull themselves after the children). Biden has made it clear that, if the kids come across the border, he will reunite them with their parents – not in their native country but here, in America, even though the children and parents will all be here illegally.

The second reason is that the parents are using the children as a wedge to break down the American border. They understand that there’s a battle royale being waged in America over whether we have a border at all. They also know that, in America, “it’s for the children” is a rallying cry for the left – even though children invariably suffer under leftist policies.

And for those thinking I’m exaggerating or wrongly imputing foul motives to those parents who pack their infants off with smugglers, you already know that many people view their children as useful. In the West Bank and Gaza, the Arabs use children as human shields. They position them near the guns they fire and the munitions they store.

They put these children in the path of bullets because they know that the Israelis will do anything to avoid killing children, including putting their own troops at risk. And if the Israelis conclude that they have no option but to fire, then the Arabs can use the dead and injured children for propaganda purposes. It’s a win-win for everyone except the children.

If Biden and his ilk cared about the children, they would do what Trump did: Close the border except for well-maintained checkpoints and then enforce America’s immigration laws. This would allow people to enter the country in an orderly fashion, families to stay together, and people to stop sending their children as grappling hooks.

Alternatively, even with the open border, Biden could still protect the children (and stem the flow) either by (a) locating their families in Latin America and returning the children to their parents or (b) announcing that all unaccompanied minors will be treated as orphans and put up for adoption. The parents would have no rights in the children and could not use them as a legal means to enter America.

But of course, Biden won’t do anything to protect these children. Just like the parents who sent them away, Biden understands that the children are useful tools. These are cold, cruel, truly evil people.

IMAGE: Abandoned girls on the Texas border.