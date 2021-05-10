When satire becomes reality

After reading Andrea Widburg’s May 6 blog post entitled “Media are in love with Jen Psaki’s honesty and her ‘competence porn’,” I knew it was time to update and reprise a satire I wrote for American Thinker a few years ago during Obama’s second term. It lampooned Barack and his minions for playing so fast and loose with facts, truth, and reality. Here it is an updated version of that original satire, with a fresh coat of paint – but be prepared to realize that, while it is satire, it sounds remarkably close to the truth.

WHITE HOUSE JOB OPENING

– DIRECTOR OF SOPHISTRY –

JOB TITLE: Director of the Office of Sophistry

DEPARTMENT: Executive Branch

DIVISION: Propaganda, Disinformation, and Logical Fallacy

SALARY RANGE: Vastly Overpaid Consistent with Other WH Staff Positions

SUPERVISED BY: Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Consulting Advisor Barack Hussein Obama (via Zoom)

GENERAL PURPOSE

The art of sophistry, using information that sounds correct but is deliberately false, is essential to the effective operation of this administration. This is a highly responsible position that supports every employee of the executive branch. This includes collaborating with devious Marxist leaders, propagandizing administration spokespeople, and egotistical, conniving redistributive apparatchik White House staff members who are all dedicated to facilitating an anti-American “Reset” agenda by deceiving the public at every turn.

DESIRED QUALIFICATIONS - EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE

Graduation from elite ivy league university in which candidate excelled in regurgitating subversive ideologies, collectivist utopian dogma, and politically correct, approved thought.

Degree in manipulative journalism with special emphasis in subterfuge, hoodwinking, and fabrication

A portfolio demonstrating skills of duplicity, deception, and prevarication.

Experience in hyping media, misdirecting legal authorities, and finessing responses to congressional inquiries is highly desirable.

Familiarity with historical and modern masters of propaganda and the ability to apply their essential communication memes, for example: “Make the lie big, make it simple, keep saying it, and eventually they will believe it.” “It also gives us a very special, secret pleasure to see how unaware the people around us are of what is really happening to them.” “It is not truth that matters, but victory.” Adolf Hitler “The press must grow day-in and day-out. It is our Party’s sharpest and most powerful weapon.” Joseph Stalin “If you like your health care plan, you can keep your health care plan.” Barack Obama



DIRECTOR OF SOPHISTRY WILL POSSESS THESE SKILLS

Be highly creative, imaginative, and dishonest

Be comfortable with half-truths, fairy tales, and fabrications

Have strong writing skills that can seamlessly deny reality and easily torture the truth

Have the ability to conceal disdain for the middle class, the media, and especially racist, homophobic GOP deplorables clinging to their guns and religion

Be deaf to reason, rationality, and virtue

Be able to redirect blame, cast aspersions, and concoct groundless accusations against political enemies

Have proven skillsets in manipulating social media to shadow ban, de-platform, censor and cancel opponents, dissenters, and free speech advocates

MAJOR DUTIES

Prepare all presidential speeches, talking points, and presentations using distortion, deception, and deceit written in very short sentences

Develop justifications for White House and federal agency staff that invent, dodge, and cook up schemes that exonerate their illegal, anti-American actions while expanding their authority

Convincingly employ coercive language in new ways to indict moral, hard-working, patriotic Americans and impugn America as a racist, hateful, homophobic, xenophobic while advancing progressive socialism

Concoct false narratives including pro-China stances and recruit smooth-talking dupes to deliver them

Invent believable strategies that employ “climate change” as a rationale for all administrative actions

Create new “Wars on” (fill in the blank) to deepen the concept of victimization in support of the WH

Ensure that all allegations of misconduct, overreach, or malfeasance against the President and his/her staff are turned against the accusers, to their everlasting regret. Additionally, that every accuser is added to the WH enemy’s list, and that the confabulated narrative created about them devastates their career, future, and personal life.

OVERALL WORK SCOPE AND RESPONSIBILITY

The Sophistry Director is accountable for checking all White House and federal agency communications to ensure that they contain sophistry and propaganda consistent with the administration’s goal of resetting and fundamentally transforming America into a third world fiefdom of communist China.

