May 18, 2021

Is the Biden administration running an anti-Israel con?

By Andrea Widburg

On Saturday, Israel announced that it had evidence that Hamas military intelligence assets were operating out of a building with civilian media offices – in essence, using the media as a shield. Because Hamas turned the building into a military site, it became a legitimate target under international law. So, AP and Al Jazeera lost their propaganda sites. Israel gave detailed information about notifying Biden in advance of the strike. However, on Monday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said there was no such evidence. Does this represent some kind of creepy and dangerous game-playing from the Biden administration?

You can read here about Israel’s initial targeting of the Hamas building, including Israel’s detailed statement about its justification for destroying that building. In the same post, you can see how the Biden administration’s knee-jerk reaction was to castigate Israel for having destroyed the AP and Al Jazeera headquarters.

Various media outlets, however, reported that Biden had so much evidence in front of him that he “gave the OK” to Israel’s assault on the building:

PRESIDENT Joe Biden “gave the OK” for the huge Israeli blitz that levelled an alleged Hamas building in Gaza after Benjamin Netanyahu shared the “smoking gun” evidence.

The evidence is said to have been handed over by the Israeli President during his telephone conversation with Joe Biden on Saturday.

A source close to Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi is reported to have said: “We showed them the smoking gun proving Hamas worked out of that building”.

He added Biden had “found the explanation satisfactory”, although did not provide details of the evidence.

The White House “readout” of a Saturday call between Biden and Netanyahu states that Biden “reaffirmed his strong support for Israel’s right to defend itself against rocket attacks from Hamas and other terrorist groups in Gaza.” It’s not clear whether that call occurred before or after the strike on the Hamas building.

The whole equation changed, though, on Monday, when Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that can be distilled to his asking, Hamas? What Hamas?

Secretary of State Antony Blinken claims that he hasn’t been shown evidence to justify Israel’s airstrike of the building in Gaza, which housed the Associated Press and Al-Jazeera offices.

“Shortly after the strike we did request additional details regarding the justification for it,” Blinken said at a news conference in Copenhagen, Denmark, choosing not to address specifics, adding that he “will leave it to others to characterize if any information has been shared and our assessment that information,” according to the Associated Press.

“I have not seen any information provided,” he continued.

Maybe I’m unduly cynical, but I trust the Israel version of events over anything Blinken has to say. You don’t have to rely on my cynical instincts, though.

In 2014, Matti Friedman, a former AP journalist, explained the symbiotic relationship between Hamas and the mainstream media outlets that routinely shared space with it (although, neither in 2014 nor 2021, did Friedman have personal knowledge about the specific building Israel targeted):

In sum, it’s been common knowledge for years that media outlets, for better or worse and whether out of opportunism or fear, routinely work next to Hamas terrorists. It’s also common knowledge that Hamas routinely places its military installations amongst civilians. There’s currently a debate about whether Israel informed Biden about its plan to take out the Hamas/journalism building or not. And finally, Matti Friedman points out that Israel took a big risk, so it must have believed there was a big reward, adding that he has a source who says Israel was right.

Based on all the above data, my feeling is that Blinken isn’t telling the truth. I also think that this was meant to be part of a set-up to put extreme pressure on Israel to stop its powerful attack against Hamas before Hamas – armed with Iranian weapons paid for by American taxpayers – is able fully and finally to implement its openly genocidal agenda.

IMAGE: Israel destroys Hamas building. Twitter screengrab.