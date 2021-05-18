Leftists bring the politics of personal destruction to Critical Race Theory fights

The leftist tactic of using the politics of personal destruction to push their agenda began in the 1980s when Joe Biden and Ted Kennedy sought to destroy Judge Robert Bork, one of America’s most distinguished legal minds, because they disagreed with his politics. Social media meant that the tactic could be expanded from political figures to ordinary people. In Texas, leftists have targeted a pilot for opposing Critical Race Theory. That’s bad. What’s worse is that American Airlines seems amenable to playing the game.

Two weeks ago, the big news was that parents in Southlake, Texas, a Dallas suburb, successfully pushed back against the leftist effort to bring Critical Race Theory (“CRT”) to the public schools. CRT, of course, is the most racist thing to hit America since the KKK. It is an evil doctrine that demeans White people, tells minorities that they’re victims, and divides a country that is held together only by the power of ideas. CRT needs to be fought at every turn.

In Southlake, parents organized politically and were so successful that they ousted the school board, the city council, and the mayor – and they did so by enormous margins, winning 70%-30%. They proved that, when ordinary people who don’t follow politics obsessively are exposed to CRT, they strongly oppose it.

Typically for leftists, when the pro-CRT side lost, they didn’t slink away or grovel (something conservatives too often do). Instead, they fought back, not by bringing better arguments (there are none) but by using the politics of personal destruction. Their target in Southland is an American Airlines pilot whom they’re trying to get fired – and, what’s worse even than their attack against him, is that American Airlines seems willing to play the leftist game. The Dallas Morning News has the story:

American Airlines is investigating one of its pilots after social media users urged the company to review his posts and podcasts criticizing Carroll ISD’s proposed diversity and inclusion initiative and its supporters. Guy Midkiff, 62, is a Southlake resident who has been a pilot at American for 32 years, according to his LinkedIn profile. “We are troubled by the allegations made and have launched an investigation into the matter,” an American Airlines representative said Wednesday in an email. American declined to comment on Midkiff’s personal information or say how long he has been with the airline, but his LinkedIn profile says he is an Airbus A321 captain who has worked for the Fort Worth-based company since August 1988.

The tweet from Southlake Anti-Racism Coalition (an organization fomenting anti-White racism) that launched the attack against Midkiff makes it sound as if Midkiff was practically on the school playgrounds beating up people:

Your employee has been harassing students and community members relentlessly for months for speaking out against the racism they experience in our town. From targeting individual minors and accosting our organization, here are just some of his most recent unprofessional comments:

However, if you go to the tweet and look at the four examples of Midkiff’s “harassment” – which, presumably, are the worst examples to make the case – you’ll see that they don’t show Midkiff attacking anyone personally. Instead, he makes fun of the Southlake Anti-Racism Coalition’s name and he attacks CRT.

Your employee has been harassing students and community members relentlessly for months for speaking out against the racism they experience in our town. From targeting individual minors and accosting our organization, here are just some of his most recent unprofessional comments: https://t.co/jsr4ts3Sqk pic.twitter.com/7b9xhV83jZ — Southlake Anti-Racism Coalition (@SouthlakeARC) May 10, 2021

Any sentient person, when looking at those moderately snarky, somewhat immature tweets can quickly see that they do not attack specific people. Midkiff doesn't even name the SARC leader but he does make a silly Three Stooges joke. In other words, the leftists lied. Nevertheless, American Airlines decided to join in with the leftists in threatening a long-standing employee’s career.

These woke corporations need to be punished in the marketplace through ferocious boycotts – although with all of them being woke, it’s getting harder to shop for alternatives. Alternatively, if American Airlines penalizes Midkiff, I sincerely hope that he hits them with a huge lawsuit and that a Dallas jury imposes a substantial judgment. Until the leftists and their corporate allies feel it in the pocketbook, they’re not going to stop.