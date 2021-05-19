Everything wrong with the Biden military in one paragraph

Biden’s Pentagon is headed by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, a swamp creature and rabid leftist. As Austin made clear with his first act on the job, when he stood the military down for 60 days, his primary goal isn’t American’s defense. Instead, it’s to purge “extremism” from the military – although he never gets around to defining that term. To further this goal, Austin appointed Bishop Garrison, a Critical Race Theory fanatic, to conduct his purge. Under Garrison’s aegis, the plan is to use a third party to spy on troops, an action that clearly violates the Constitution.

To those who think of the Pentagon as a bastion of American values, please disabuse yourselves. It’s staffed with people who graduated from college within the last 30 years (they’re woke), those who survived the Obama purges (also woke), and political operatives who have marinated in D.C.’s fetid swamp for decades (super woke).

Even by those standards, though, a man named Bishop Garrison is a piece of leftist work: He’s a fervent supporter of Critical Race Theory, which is bad. What’s worse is his view of Trump and anyone who supported him, which means 75 million or more Americans. To him, they are (that is, we are) all racists:

In July 2019, Garrison tweeted of Trump: “He’s dragging a lot of bad actors (misogynist, extremists, other racists) out into the light, normalizing their actions. If you support the President, you support that. There is no more ‘but I’m not like that’ talk.”

The fact that Trump’s administration did more for Black welfare than any president in American history other than Abraham Lincoln, and the fact that Blacks’ economic well-being has collapsed under Biden, has eluded Garrison. He’s a hate-filled, race-obsessed ideologue, and nothing will deter him.

As of last week, Garrison – hate-filled racism and all – effectively became the most powerful man in the military. That’s because Secretary of Defense Austin appointed Garrison as the head of the Pentagon’s brand new “Counter Extremism” task force. And again, remember that no one is defining “extremism.” While you and I, when we think of extremists, envision Muslim fanatics who want another 9/11, Garrison considers all Trump supporters to be extremists.

That’s why an approving paragraph in an Intercept report is so frightening. To refresh your recollection, the Intercept is the publication that became so woke it squeezed out its founder, Glenn Greenwald. Even though he’s a leftist, he believes in the principles articulated in the Bill of Rights – and, peculiarly for a leftist, fears big government. The Intercept summarizes the program Garrison has put together to purge “extremism” from the U.S. military:

An extremism steering committee led by Bishop Garrison, a senior adviser to the secretary of defense, is currently designing the social media screening pilot program, which will “continuously” monitor military personnel for “concerning behaviors,” according to a Pentagon briefing in late March. Although in the past the military has balked at surveilling service members for extremist political views due to First Amendment protections, the pilot program will rely on a private surveillance firm in order to circumvent First Amendment restrictions on government monitoring, according to a senior Pentagon official. Though the firm has not yet been selected, the current front runner is Babel Street, a company that sells powerful surveillance tools including social media monitoring software. (Emphasis mine.)

Last I heard – and this was from a pre-Biden version of America – the United States government doesn’t get to circumvent the limitations the Constitution places upon it by outsourcing forbidden activity to hired third parties. If it can do that, the Constitution becomes a nullity.

The Democrats have long been colluding with the tech tyrants to censor speech. In theory, the tech tyrants are acting independently of the government. In fact, though, as we saw with the 2020 election, the tech companies, which control almost the entire system of communication in America, are systematically censoring true speech that could hurt the Democrat party (e.g., information about the revelations on Hunter Biden’s computer) and promoting false speech that could help the Democrat party (e.g., claims that Biden is mentally competent or Kamala Harris is intelligent). The government ought to have swooped in and blocked this monopoly on speech but it didn’t. Under Biden, it’s doubling down on the monopolies’ censorship.

The alliance between the Democrats and Big Tech is an unofficial alliance that’s nevertheless obviously unconstitutional. What the Pentagon is proposing is an official alliance to contract out unconstitutional activity directly for the government’s benefit. This idea should never get off the ground but, again, in Biden’s America, nothing’s the same as before and the Constitution is a very fragile instrument.

IMAGE: The Pentagon by Touch of Light. CC BY-SA 4.0.