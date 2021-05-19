« Everything wrong with the Biden military in one paragraph | Wow! Top Chinese academic gloats China won the ‘biological war’ of 2020 »
May 19, 2021

Fauci admits wearing mask after vax is theatrical even though he denied it under oath in March

By Thomas Lifson

Dr. Anthony Fauci ought to be the punchline of many jokes by now, and if he had been a Trump loyalist, he would be. Only because the corporate media refuse to mock him can he appear in public without catcalls and derision as his lot in life.

Yesterday, he blatantly contradicted what he told Senator Rand Paul under oath in testimony last March: yes, wearing a mask indoors after being vaccinated is just theatre ("I didn’t want to look like I was giving mixed signals but being a fully vaccinated person, the chances of my getting infected in an indoor setting is extremely low."):

The big problem is that 2 months ago Dr. Fauci testified the exact opposite under oath to Dr. Rand Paul (a doctor who actually treats people medically):

Sen. Paul is not amused:

Photo credit: Twitter video screengrab