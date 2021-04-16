You missed the UGG-Patrisse Cullors ‘Eff White Supremacy’ Electric Slide!

When last you heard about Black Lives Matter founder Patrisse Cullors, it was because news broke that she’s not just a “trained Marxist,” she’s also a real estate maven, owning four high-end properties in predominantly White neighborhoods. But did you know that she’s also an “Electric Slide line dance” queen? And that the fuzzy, ugly UGG shoes you wear during the winter are her dance partners in this terpsichorean effort? The alliance between BLM and American corporations is strong.

By now, you know all about Cullors. You still need to learn a little more about UGG to appreciate this story. UGG was an Australian shoe company that specialized in ugly but comfortable sheepskin boots and slippers. What many may not realize is that a California-based corporation called Deckers Outdoor Corporation (aka “Deckers Brands”), with $1.9 billion in worldwide revenue, bought UGG Holdings in 1995.

UGG now has a decidedly American leftist tilt. In addition to its parent company supporting leftist causes, last year, UGG pledged $500,000 to BLM and related Marxist-racialist organizations. That wasn’t enough, though. Earlier this month, it proudly sent out an announcement about a partnership, not with BLM, but directly with Cullors:

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California-based global lifestyle brand UGG® (a division of Deckers Brands [NYSE: DECK]) is proud to support Patrisse Cullors, Nobel Prize-nominee, New York Times Bestselling author, artist, and cofounder of Black Lives Matter, to present ‘F*ck White Supremacy, Let’s Get Free’. In collaboration with the Los Angeles-based Hammer Museum, the global dance party—which will feature the Electric Slide line dance—aims to unify people through art and activism. The worldwide digital event will take place on Sun., April 11 from 12:00-6:00 PM PT. From the global pandemic to police terror, hate crimes to mass shootings, the collective psyche has been stressed and worn. With movement and dance to regenerate serotonin levels and rejuvenate the soul, ‘F*ck White Supremacy, Let’s Get Free’ is challenging the ways isolation impacts our ability to fight back and heal. The program invites everyone around the globe to move together, united by a groove and the freeing act of dancing.

As befits an event in 2021, it’s not really an event at all. Instead, people were encouraged to send in videos of themselves dancing. But real or not, the event was going to change the world:

“Given the challenges in the world today, I can’t think of a better time to unite through art, activism, and an interactive dance party,” said Andrea O’Donnell, President, UGG® and Koolaburra by UGG® at Deckers Brands. “UGG is very proud of its partnership with Patrisse Cullors and the Hammer Museum for ‘F*ck White Supremacy, Let’s Get Free’.” “The worldwide Electric Slide dance party with Patrisse is the perfect way to recharge and lift our spirits as we battle systematic racism,” said Ann Philbin, Hammer Museum director. “The museum’s mission has always been about harnessing the power of art and ideas to build a more just world, and joy is absolutely necessary for healing and facing the many challenges ahead.”

All the right words are there: “White supremacy,” “systemic racism,” “just world,” and “healing.”

Meanwhile, Cullors gets a slavish tongue bath from UGG’s corporate headquarters, which issued the press release. She’s celebrated as an “author, educator, artist and abolitionist.” It does not seem to occur to anyone that, if Cullors is indeed an “abolitionist,” she shouldn’t be partying with corporations in L.A.. She should be in Africa and the Middle East, where slavery is endemic.

So far, I haven’t found a video of this virtual dance-a-thon to save the world. However, I did find this…um…uplifting video of Cullors telling interested people that “this performance is for every single person who is being impacted by White supremacy, every single person that's being impacted by COVID-19, by sexism, homophobia, [and] transphobia.”

Apparently, people who are infected by Marxism, like the poor souls trapped in Cuba, Venezuela, and North Korea, are not invited. Likewise, Cullors turns a blind eye to people like herself, so infected with White supremacist Stockholm Syndrome that the only thing they can do with their Marxist millions is to move to predominantly White neighborhoods.

IMAGE: Patrisse Cullors does the Electric Slide. YouTube screengrab.