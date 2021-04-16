Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is in the hot seat

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is in the crosshairs of the progressive left. And no, it's not that the left-wing Breyer has undergone an epiphany and might finally fulfil his oath of office and start ruling per the written Constitution. Rather Breyer's "crime" is that he's 82 years old. It appears the left is still smarting over the Ruth Bader Ginsburg fiasco. That came about because RGB tenaciously hung on past her shelf-life and deprived Barack Obama the chance to appoint her successor. As a result. that opportunity fell to President Trump, and he nominated Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. The left thought this would herald the end of its domination of the courts, and it might well have if the 2020 election wasn't stolen from President Trump.

As things stand now, the Senate is evenly split between Republicans and Democrats with Vice-President Harris holding the deciding vote. This is a tenuous situation for Democrats. Should one of their members from a red state die unexpectedly, the Senate could easily flip. Recall that in 2002, Democrat Sen. Paul Wellstone was killed in a plane crash. And then there's the 2022 election to worry about. What if the GOP captures the Senate outright? Stranger things have happened.

The Democrats hope to pack the Supreme Court. That initiative, however, faces an uphill battle. Their Plan B is to replace Breyer now with a nominee they don't have to compromise on. Listening to the left-wing grapevine, that candidate will have to be -- you guessed it -- a black woman.

Accordingly, the desire of the left is to have Breyer retire, the sooner the better, and then have President Biden nominate a black woman as his successor. This should be done before the end of 2022 at the latest. For should the Republicans hold a Senate majority when the aged Breyer finally goes out to pasture, Biden will have a hard time nominating a candidate acceptable to the radical left that can get past the Senate.

Right now, a seemingly light touch is being applied to Breyer to get him to step down. However, what's going behind closed doors out of public view is another matter.

