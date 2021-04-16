A CNN employee continues to give away devastating trade secrets

As is always the case with Project Veritas, it doesn’t stop with one video. Instead, day after day, there’s a steady drip, drip, drip of incriminating videos about Project Veritas’s target – in this case, CNN. Two days ago, we learned that CNN boss Jeff Zucker instructed employees to do everything they could, including lying, to ensure Trump’s loss and Biden’s win. On Thursday, the latest video revealed that you weren’t imagining it when you suspected CNN of deliberately slanting its racial coverage to protect Blacks and Black Lives Matter.

There’s an interesting change of tone in Thursday’s video. In the video released on Tuesday, CNN Technical Director Charlie Chester was boastfully triumphant as he explained how CNN deliberately set about to undermine Trump and bolster Biden. He was proud of the “propaganda” that pushed Jeff Zucker’s (and, presumably, all of the CNN employees’) partisan agenda.

In the latest video, about CNN’s deliberate effort to hide a malefactor’s race if he or she is Black, Chester seems sad and confused. He clearly finds it disheartening that the plaster saints he’s constructed in his own mind every time he thinks about Blacks actually have some ugly breaks in them.

The video opens with Chester confessing to doing his own research and discovering unmediated facts about the rash of attacks on Asian people:

I was trying to do some research on the Asian hate, like the people [who] are getting attacked and whatnot. A bunch of black men have been attacking Asians.

This thought clearly depresses him. He asks a rhetorical question of these black criminals. “I’m like ‘What are you doing? Like, we [CNN] are trying to help BLM.’” How dare actual human beings harsh the narrative!

Chester fully understands that reporting the truth, which is what journalists used to do, will not advance the BLM cause:

The optics of that are not good. These [are] little things that are enough to set back movements, because the far left will start to latch on and create stories like “criminalizing an entire people,” you know, just easier headlines that way, I guess.

This is a point Chester makes several more times during the video. What’s so amazing is that he doesn’t seem to have any problem with “criminalizing an entire people,” when it comes to attacks on White people (a group in which he belongs) or Trump supporters, something CNN does endlessly. In Chester’s world, as is the case with all leftists, sauce for the goose is definitely not sauce for the gander.

This is why I like to say that leftism is the politics of malignant narcissism. One of the central features of malignant narcissism is that the narcissist views double standards as a virtue provided that all the benefits flow his way. If you do it (whatever “it” is) and it hurts the narcissist, it’s bad. If the narcissist does it and it helps him, it’s good. In other words, the only objective moral standard is the narcissist’s well-being (or the advancement of a cause with which he allies himself).

And of course, Chester never takes his eye off the most important ball of all: “You can shape an entire people’s perception about anything [depending] on how you do it.”

These videos are fascinating but it’s important that the correct people see them. After all, Leftists don’t care that lying, manipulative propaganda is being used to advance their agenda. Meanwhile, conservatives already know that this is happening and are simply happy to have corroboration. It’s the independents, the ones who naively think the media is honest, who need to see this video so that they can fully understand that they’re living in a world of lies and start seeking the truth.

IMAGE: CNN propaganda re BLM. YouTube screengrab.