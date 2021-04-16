Can we finally start ignoring Fauci?

Anybody who’s taking Dr. Anthony Fauci seriously probably needs to stop doing so. He endlessly moves the goalposts to maintain his unlimited power over the American people, something Democrats support. That’s why, on Thursday, during House testimony, Rep. Maxine Watters (who is a low-rent harridan) tried to shut down Rep. Jim Jordan’s efforts to get Fauci to say when enough Americans will be vaccinated so that COVID restrictions can end.

The past year has shown that Fauci either has no idea what he’s talking about or is trying to advance an agenda that invariably has to do with maintaining the 2020 status quo of lockdowns, isolation, and masks.

In February 2020, Fauci scoffed at masks. By April, Fauci was urging people to wear masks. He later explained that he was earlier covering for a perceived shortage of masks and then got panicked learning people had asymptomatic COVID. By February 2021, as vaccines were rolling out and cases were dropping, Fauci announced that people should start wearing double masks.

Fauci also gave constantly shifting information about herd immunity. In December, a physician described that roller coaster:

Late last week, Fauci told the New York Times that new science had changed his thinking on the herd immunity threshold -- but he also admitted that his statements were influenced in part by “his gut feeling that the country is finally ready to hear what he really thinks.” Specifically, the fraction of people who would need immunity to SARS-CoV-2 (either through vaccination or recovery from prior infection) to extinguish the spread of the virus was initially estimated to be 60% to 70%. In recent weeks, Fauci had raised the percentage: from 70% to 75%, and then to 75%, 80%, and 85%.

Lately, Fauci’s said, even though millions of Americans are getting vaccinated, they must maintain masks and social distancing, refrain from eating in restaurants, and generally give up on resuming normal life. In other words, Fauci is acting as if the vaccination has no benefit – which is inconsistent with his insistence that everyone should be vaccinated.

Tucker pointed out this inconsistency so, a few days ago, Fauci ran to CNN to insult Tucker. You may notice, though, when watching the video that, despite touting how effective the vaccine is, Fauci never explained why he’s still obsessed with masks and lockdowns:

Fauci’s weaseling continued unabated on Thursday during a hearing before the House. The video is instantly irritating because, even though we know every person in that room was vaccinated, those present were maintaining social distance and wearing the damn, muffling masks. Again, the subliminal message is that vaccines are useless – so why are we getting them?

Rep. Jim Jordan, noting that Americans had been denied their liberty for a year, asked Fauci when life could return to normal. Fauci said the equivalent of when I’m good and ready. This exchange is representative of the dialogue, with Fauci absolutely refusing to say what his good-and-ready would look like:

JORDAN: Well, in your written statement, you say now is not the time to pull back on masking, physical distancing, and avoiding congregate settings. When is the time? When do Americans get their freedom back? FAUCI: When we get the level of infection in this country low enough that it is not really a high [inaudible]. JORDAN: What is low enough? Give me a number. What I mean, we had 15 days to slow the spread turned into one year of lost liberty. What metrics, what measures, what has to happen before Americans get more freedom? FAUCI: My message, Congressman Jordan, is to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as we possibly can to get the level of infection in this country low, that it is no longer a threat. That is when.

As always, Fauci is saying absolutely nothing but doing so with convincing self-righteousness.

When his time ran out, Jordan tried once more to have Fauci state a metric to meet to return to normal, only to have Fauci again slip into non-responsive, circular statements:

You’re going to see a gradual, um…. Right now we’re at an unacceptably high level, where on a daily basis it’s unacceptably, high regardless of who you are. What you’re gonna see as more and more people get vaccinated, and we get over three million people a day, you’re going to see the level of infection come down and down, and gradually there will be more flexibility for doing the things that you’re talking about.

And still, as Jordan noted, Fauci wouldn’t provide metrics. When Jordan was told his time was up, Rep. Maxine Watters, who had opened the hearing by telling Fauci, “I love you,” snapped at Jordan, “Shut your mouth.” Classy lady. (NOT.)

Jordan speaks for the American people but he hit a complete wall when faced with Fauci, a power-hungry bureaucratic weasel, and Maxine Watters, a low-rent harridan. The country is not in the very best of hands.

IMAGE: Fauci refuses to answer the question. YouTube screengrab.