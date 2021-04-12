Marxist BLM leader went on a real estate buying binge

Last week, Americans learned that Twitter was censoring reports that BLM’s Patrisse “I’m a trained Marxist” Cullors, and her “black, queer, and gender-nonconforming” spouse (seeming a genetic female) had purchased a $1.4 million home in a chi-chi predominantly white section of Los Angeles. That story was a twofer, showing both how Twitter is using censorship for political ends and how corrupt the Black Lives Matter movement is. The story got even better when it emerged that Cullors bought four houses, not just one.

It’s very important as you contemplate what you’re about to read to remember that Cullors is a Marxist. Not just any Marxist, but a “trained Marxist”:

The essence of Marxism is hostility to capitalism – that is, to the acquisition of individual wealth. Marxism envisions a society in which all property and the means of production are publicly owned and in which all possessions flow from a constant and complete redistribution of goods. “From each according to his ability, to each according to his needs,” as Marx said.

This focus on wealth means that there are no people more obsessed with money than Marxists. Think about it: Capitalists are obsessed with creating goods and services and then hope that wealth will flow from that creation. Most have dreams that go beyond merely pouring dollars into bank accounts.

Marxists, however, aren’t interested in creating things of value. Instead, they’re completely obsessed with squirreling away and spending the big bucks. Invariably, the leaders and their inner circle in Marxist/socialist political systems achieve extraordinary wealth. And invariably, these people don’t attain their wealth by building something worthwhile. Instead, their money comes from skimming a substantial percentage of every penny that their men with guns forcibly seize from the people.

And that brings us to Patrisse Cullors. In 2020, Black Lives Matter raised $90 million. The claim was that the money would be used to help blacks struggling with the unending burden of systemic racism. (I tend to think that their unending burden is that they engage in self-destructive, learned behaviors because the Democrat party assures them that they’re perfect just the way they are). So far as I know, Black Lives Matter has done little to nothing to improve the condition of impoverished blacks.

Cullors, however, has apparently done something profitable to improve her condition. We know this because it turns out that she didn’t buy one house – she bought four! The New York Post explains:

As protests broke out across the country in the name of Black Lives Matter, the group’s co-founder went on a real estate-buying binge, snagging four high-end homes for $3.2 million in the US alone, according to property records. Patrisse Khan-Cullors, 37, also eyed property in the Bahamas at an ultra-exclusive resort where Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods both have homes, The Post has learned. Luxury apartments and townhouses at the beachfront Albany resort outside Nassau are priced between $5 million and $20 million, according to a local agent.

You must check out the Post article to get a sense of Cullors purely capitalist buying binge, which includes a custom ranch on 3.2 acres in Georgia complete with an airplane hangar.

As of now, I don’t believe anyone knows where Cullors got the money for her buying binge. It could be the rewards of fame (speaking gigs, mostly) or she might have gotten a very generous salary from her BLM work. (As a friend noted, you’ll never meet a Marxist who says, “Pay me only X and give the rest to the people.”)

Still, given Cullors’ proximity to that $90 million cash haul, some people find her sudden wealth is suspicious. No wonder, then, that at least one BLM chapter wants to find out what’s going on:

Hawk Newsome, the head of Black Lives Matter Greater New York City, called for “an independent investigation” to find out how the global network spends its money. [snip] “If you go around calling yourself a socialist, you have to ask how much of her own personal money is going to charitable causes,” he said. “It’s really sad because it makes people doubt the validity of the movement and overlook the fact that it’s the people that carry this movement.”

Donald Trump made his money by developing properties that people wanted to buy and made his fame by getting things done in good order and under budget. He willingly sacrificed 1/3 of his wealth to serve the people of the United States of America. Patrisse Cullors made her money by denouncing wealth and then spending vast sums on herself. Yet Trump is the one half of America reviles.

IMAGE: Patrisse Cullors. YouTube screengrab.