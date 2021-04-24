Turns out everything I ever did my whole life was racist

It started as soon as I was old enough to form memories.

My mother took me to see Gone with the Wind, in the early 1960s, when it was still playing in first run theaters. A Confederate as the hero!

Disney's animated features from the past are now recognized as racist. Bugs Bunny, Tom and Jerry, The Three Stooges, all racist!

In my college years, British comedies began being popular in the Colonies.

Considering how advanced Europeans are compared to guns and religion, you would think these shows at least would be empowering of the masses. But sadly, turns out my favorite, Fawlty Towers, was as racist as any.

In the 1980s, I watched The Dukes of Hazzard. That alone is enough to inspire people to join the Ku Klux Klan, or so I heard.

The above concerns the great wasteland of movies and television. My formal education was no better. It started off on the wrong foot in first grade. I was made to say the pledge of allegiance daily, to a flag that symbolized racism. When it came to learning to read, I was subjected to the racist horror that is Dr. Seuss.

I was taught mathematics. Turned out the way it was taught was rooted in white supremacy, with "the focus is on getting the 'right' answer."

Everything I was taught in elementary school I now know was inundated with racism A few years ago the former New York City school chancellor opened my eyes when he sent teachers to re-education seminars to eradicate the "white supremacy culture" and "structural racism." that manifested itself in how students where being taught. Teachers had to eliminate the racist ideas of "perfectionism," "worship of the written word," "either/or thinking," "individualism," "objectivity," and "sense of urgency."

As God is my witness, or Marx, or Gaia or whatever, I was taught that all these sins against the collective were virtues!

In college and graduate school I was taught statistics. Now, of course, it is recognized that statistics is biased to support the oppressive patriarchal concept of objectivity. Not surprisingly, colleges are renaming buildings and removing any mention of people like Sir Ronald Fisher, more responsible for statistics than any other individual. But the damage to me was already done. I taught statistics to impressionable young minds, as recently as 2017. I am heartened that with the caliber of students, no one learned any statistics.

Today we understand that the scientific method is intrinsically racist and that a new inclusive dialectical materialist science, of social justice, traditional beliefs of indigenous peoples, and postmodernism, must replace "objective'' science.

But what chance did anyone who grew up reading Dr. Seuss have of not being racist?

The Marxist-Leninist ruling party knows better than anyone the importance of childhood indoctrination. So schools are now indoctrination facilities for correct ideology. But in view of what schools were until relatively recently, reactionary institutions trying to teach the counter-revolutionary doctrine of "critical thinking," can you blame people for being racist?

Remember: there are people who spent 50 or more years living in a country in which statues of Robert E. Lee still stood. Have sympathy for them; they know not what they do.

Thankfully, the Marxist-Leninist ruling party knows the necessity of truth and reconciliation re-education camps, which always served those devoted to a workers' paradise so well.

Racist flowers via Pixnio.