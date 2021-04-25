Joe Biden is coming for your hamburger

Joe Biden's appearance at his virtual earth summit this week with world leaders has been a nonstop embarassment.

According to the hostile Russian television propaganda outlet Ruptly.tv, via Twitter, Biden presented this prepossessing image in his public message to the world, through some post-event talk show host.

Far as I know, the video doesn't appear to be manipulated. The Russkis just know a ridiculous shot when they see one and all they needed to do was spread it around.

Bad as that looks, the worst of his appearance was in the content of his speeches and plans for us, all of them targeted at Americans.

He now believes that Americans eat too much meat, which is bad for the earth, you see. No more 'chicken in every pot' ideas from this clown, in what's historically the most typical campaign pander to voters. He's coming for your meat now through his 'infrastructure' plan, a disguised placement of the green new deal, and demands that you to live poorer.

It's an idea that's alarming people all over Twitter and television commentary shows, but it seems to be absent from most news media. I did find an item from the Daily Mail that confirmed that this was what he had in mind:

President Joe Biden's ambitious plan to slash greenhouse emissions by 50 to 52 percent over the next decade could prompt sweeping changes that could affect how Americans eat, drive and heat their homes. Biden announced the goal to cut emissions by 2030, compared with 2005 levels, at the start of a two-day climate summit on Thursday. He vowed the plan, which would set the US on a path of a zero emissions economy by no later than 2050, would create jobs and boost economies. ... Americans may have to cut their red meat consumption by a whopping 90 percent and cut their consumption of other animal based foods in half. Gradually making those changes by 2030 could see diet-related greenhouse gas emissions reduced by 50 percent, according to a study by Michigan University's Center for Sustainable Systems. To do that, it would require Americans to only consume about four pounds of red meat per year, or 0.18 ounces per day. It equates to consuming roughly one average sized burger per month.

The article cites a University of Michigan study calling for that Cuban-style meat ration, same as is found in communist Cuba, which only cut meat supplies because they destroyed their industries through socialism. Biden's proposing roughly the same, but would like you to think it's a good thing and we all should be excited about low meat consumption first, before getting just that due to his planned ... socialist destruction of industry.

And if that seems to be a stretch, recall that Biden likely got his idea from Bernie Sanders who broached the concept first in September 2019, which I wrote about here.

Bernie wanted to get hold of your meat through exorbitant taxes. Biden, we are not sure, all we know is that he wants our meat consumption down at least 90%, and it can safely be inferred that if he can't legislate it, he'll use executive orders.

As I noted at the time:

So it's not enough for Bernie to be controlling which newspapers see print, as I noted here, nor your energy choices, your health care, your house and car, your student debt, your teachers, your job or your wages, Sanders also wants to control what you eat, to throw out the stick of more taxes on meat to prod and nudge and smack and shove you into compliance -- and incidentally, draw more money to the government coffers presumably controlled by him. He's also pandering to he vegan crowd, which has beeen trying to persuade Americans to give up meat and eat one of their bad-for-you plus bad-tasting meat substitutes, something that isn't taking off by persuasion, but might just gain traction by the force of taxes. All this, after he takes away one third of your money through taxes to pay for all his handout programs, throws energy executives in jail, and then bankrupts your hospital to boot. If it can be taxed, he taxes. If it can be regulated, he regulates. Obviously, there are no limits on Bernie's sense of entitlement to what's yours.

Bernie was forthright and direct. Biden lets slip his sinister plans through speeches to world leaders, and assorted buryings deep within his infrastructure plan, a.k.a., Green New Deal.

Economist Larry Kudlow had some choice thoughts about this sneaky plan:

LARRY KUDLOW: I’m still suffering economic shock from yesterday’s Earth Day. It was bac because President Biden announced a 50% cut in carbon emissions in only a few years, which is going to throw a wet blanket over this booming economy for sure. Of course, it will wreck the fossil fuel sector, which still accounts for about 70% of our power. Speaking of stupid, there’s a study coming out of the University of Michigan which says that to meet the Biden Green New Deal targets, America has to, get this, America has to stop eating meat, stop eating poultry and fish, seafood, eggs, dairy, and animal-based fats. Ok, got that? No burger on July 4. No steaks on the barbecue. I’m sure Middle America is just going to love that. Can you grill those Brussels sprouts? So get ready. You can throw back a plant-based beer with your grilled Brussels sprouts and wave your American flag. Call it July 4th Green. Now, I’m making fun of this because I intend to make fun of it. This kind of thing is stupid. It comes from a bunch of ideological zealots who don’t care one whit about America’s well-being. Not one whit.

So it's not good enough to just tax us and destroy our energy supremacy and kill off our jobs, and make way for Solyndra-style corruption -- Biden also wants to destroy America's cattle ranchers and control what you eat.

This is the doing of a power-mad dictator, and the protests thus far aren't nearly loud enough.

Photo montage from screen shots from Ruptly.tv, via Twitter.

