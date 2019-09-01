Bernie Sanders is coming for your meat

Not content with his proposals for how Americans are to live their lives, Bernie Sanders now suggests he's open taxing meat as another means of virtue-signalling on global warming. According to Breitbart News:

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) signaled that he is open to the possibility of a “meat tax” to help combat climate change, according to a video of a Q&A session at his town hall event in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Thursday. A town hall attendee asked the presidential candidate what he would do to address the meat industry’s impact on climate change and floated a “meat tax,” which Sanders did not immediately dismiss:

Here's how that went:

While Sanders did not delve into details, he praised the woman’s questions and failed to rule out the consideration of a “meat tax” in the U.S. “Thank you for the question, and it’s a good question. All I can say is if we believe, as I do and you do, that climate change is real, we’re gonna have to tackle it in every area, including agriculture,” Sanders said. “In fact, one of the things we want to do with our farmers out there is help them become more aggressive and able to help us combat climate change, rather than contribute to it,” he continued. “You’re right. We got to look at agriculture. We’ve got to look at every cause of the crisis that we face,” he added.

So it's not enough for Bernie to be controlling which newspapers see print, as I noted here, nor your energy choices, your health care, your house and car, your student debt, your teachers, your job or your wages, Sanders also wants to control what you eat, to throw out the stick of more taxes on meat to prod and nudge and smack and shove you into compliance -- and incidentally, draw more money to the government coffers presumably controlled by him.

He's also pandering to he vegan crowd, which has beeen trying to persuade Americans to give up meat and eat one of their bad-for-you plus bad-tasting meat substitutes, something that isn't taking off by persuasion, but might just gain traction by the force of taxes.

All this, after he takes away one third of your money through taxes to pay for all his handout programs, throws energy executives in jail, and then bankrupts your hospital to boot.

If it can be taxed, he taxes. If it can be regulated, he regulates. Obviously, there are no limits on Bernie's sense of entitlement to what's yours.

