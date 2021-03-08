How we do things in a 'Neanderthal' state

A new president who still hasn't given a State of the Union address or a press conference, and who is comfortable that part of Washington D.C. is a militarized zone, thinks that people who think for themselves are “Neanderthals.” In fact, Biden is promoting one-sided thinking based on political propaganda instead of actual science; the true science is on the side of the “Neanderthals.”

I live in Missouri, which hasn’t had a mask mandate, nor has it been fully locked down since last summer. Our COVID numbers are the same as or less than those in fully locked down states with mask mandates. Yet large corporations and some small businesses still require masks. When my farmer’s markets and local farms don’t have what I need or are closed, my options are so limited I find myself forced into venues that require or encourage masks.

When I go to these stores, I must decide if I will challenge the status quo. This means walking into a grocery store with a smile while everyone wanders around, dully looking down under their face covering.

Interestingly, every time I go into a store without a mask, I see someone else take his or her mask off. I’ve had a few people ask me about why I’m not wearing a mask. I offer up the information I have found about the efficacy of a mask. I always keep a very respectful tone because I understand that, if I become combative, it will not help either the mask promoter or me. We’re all just people trying to make the best of the situation.

I recently fought successfully for my daughter’s right to go to summer camp without masking herself. The moment the outdoor horseback riding stable mentioned masks I asked for a refund and explained why. The director of the camp personally sought me out and we discussed the politics of the situation.

It turned out that, as a business owner, she felt the need to enforce a rule she doesn’t believe in because so many people just go along with it. For me, though, this issue is not up for debate when it concerns my children. I dug my heels in and she yielded. My daughter will not be required to wear a face-covering at any time during her camp. The rule is still there for others who do not challenge it though.

What we achieved is a compromise for compromising times. Others can go on doing what they’re told while my daughter’s lungs and her psychological development thrive. It’s not the win I was hoping for but it is a step in the right direction because someone was willing to discuss it.

We must have a respectful debate. We must be allowed to research information for ourselves. Above all, we must treat each other as we wish to be treated no matter how much hostility is out there.

Our President has asked for unity, but so far all he’s offered up is name-calling and one-sided party politics. Even so, we don’t have to fall prey to that line-of-thinking.

Every single American has the power to live free. We can support each other no matter how our ideologies differ. Here in Missouri, we don’t care what you do so long as you don’t infringe on our right to live as we choose. It’s a simple request, yet it’s one that is constantly being challenged on the public stage every single day.

Jessica is a homeschooling mother of 4, and author of “The Magic of Nature,” “The Golden Rule,” and many more. She has been featured by: “The Epoch Times,” “Evie Magazine,” “The St. Louis Post Dispatch,” and many more.

IMAGE: Reconstruction of a Neanderthal by Neanderthal-Museum, Mettmann (cropped and edited). CC BY-SA 4.0.