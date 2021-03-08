Four decades of Iranian gender apartheid

March is the International Women’s Month, when American women are celebrating their power in gender equality. However, many Iranian women lawyers are in prisons of the Islamic regime and will not celebrate this month. Iranian women were senators and parliamentarians before the Islamic regime was established and institutionalized gender apartheid. Among countless discriminatory laws, many leading clerics continuously describe women as "animals" created by Allah, for the pleasure of men.

A distinct majority of Iranian-Americans have been urging President Biden to stand by Iranian women. There is no longer any disregarding or turning a blind eye to those flagrant and glaring transgressions that are daily committed by Tehran's clerics against the Iranian people.

Since 1979, negotiations have only emboldened the ayatollahs, and created more aggression against the United States and the Middle East, not to mention their daily blatant crimes against humanity.

One imprisoned woman has asked a question that I forward to President Biden; “Isn’t it obvious that United States and the world will be safer and more peaceful with a democratic and friendly Iran?”

If the western democracies seek a peaceful Middle East, safe from nuclear arms, terrorism, death and destruction, and if they are against gender apartheid, they must stand with the women of Iran who strive for their liberation from the totalitarian political Islamist regime. Allow the people of Iran to take their country back and live as a respected member of the international community.

Forty-two years isolation of a peaceful, progressive people under poverty, child abuse, and gender apartheid should come to an end, and only the United States can be an effective wellspring for this much-needed development in our world. With a million Iranian-Americans as a bridge of friendship and cooperation urging to end the problem of the Middle East and nuclear bomb by standing up for Iranian people’s god given human dignity and respect.

On this day of March 8th 2021, we ask the western democracies to consider the benefits of having a friendly Iran, also run by her independent women. If in the 1980s, democratic governments around the world stood against racial apartheid in South Africa, why not stand against the gender apartheid in Iran in 2021?

Image: Pixabay