Manchin does have a 'D' after his name

The Democrats got their COVID bill and West Virginia Democrat Senator Joe Manchin was one of the 50 votes that made this possible.

Yes, Sen. Manchin objected to a few things, but in the end, he was there to pass a mammoth bill, the size of one-tenth of the U.S. economy that includes a lot of things that have nothing to do with COVID.

This is a short sample from Fox News

$270 million for the National Endowments of the Arts and Humanities $200 million for the Institute of Museum and Library Services $10 million for the “preservation and maintenance of Native American languages”

This is an outrage. I'm not sure how these three items help West Virginia, but maybe they do.

Yes, Senator Manchin opposed the minimum wage or killing the filibuster. But he still said "yes" to a bill that will bail out New York, Illinois, and California. He could have forced Democrats to eliminate the billions that we don’t have or need to spend.

How does he explain that to the people of West Virginia? The other U.S. senator from his state voted "no." The members of the state delegation in the U.S. House also voted "no."