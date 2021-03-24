Dept. of Homeland Security flirting with totalitarianism

Now that the Department of Justice and FBI are using the 1/6/21 Capitol incursion to demonize all who attended the massive rally that day, imputing “insurrection,” “white supremacy,” and “extremism” to them, massive political repression may be coming. Consider this from Politico:

The Department of Homeland Security is considering monitoring the travel of domestic extremists and expanding its use of the No Fly List, law enforcement sources told POLITICO. The discussions are part of the Biden administration’s strategy of treating domestic terror as a national security threat, and not just a law enforcement problem. They're also part of broader conversations in government about how to use tools developed for the Global War on Terror to combat domestic extremism. And, if past is prologue, the approach could prove politically contentious.

Don't forget that the head of the DHS, Alejandro Mayorkas, has shown himself to be a willing liar in service to the powers running the Biden regime.

The No Fly List is an arbitrary means of denying the right to travel long distances quickly to anyone. While it can be challenged in court, be prepared to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars in attorneys’ fees and wait years for the appeals process to work. In the meantime, forget about organizing a national political movement, starting a new business, attending distant weddings or funerals, or otherwise living life to its fullest in “the land of the free.”

Who is a “domestic extremist”? Plenty of Democrats think anyone who expresses support for Trump or even Rick DeSantis qualifies, especially if they are Caucasian. DHS bureaucrats get to apply that label to anyone they want.

The Deep State is already hashing out its plans:

A second law enforcement official told POLITICO that conversations about monitoring domestic extremists’ travel have involved multiple federal agencies at the interagency level, including the FBI. “Domestic violent extremism poses the most lethal, persistent terrorism-related threat to our homeland today," a DHS spokesperson said in response to a request for comment. "DHS is committed to improving security and is reviewing options for enhancing screening and vetting protocols and travel pattern analyses, consistent with privacy, civil rights, and civil liberties.” The FBI declined to comment.

Sundance at The Last Refuge comments:

As we have seen from the factual example of the January 6th DC protest rally, if you attend an event labeled as ‘extremist’ by a 20-something ideologue with access inside the system, you may find yourself on a “no-fly” list. Expand your thinking to what was initiated with the COVID model for “contact tracing” and you can quickly see how physical proximity to a rogue dissident, a person with wrong thoughts – aka a domestic extremist, can result in you being labeled along with that dissident…. and you are on the list. Then overlay the efforts of Big Tech to assist the administrative state with an electronic trail of your habits, contacts, phone calls, text messages and internet patterns…. and you are on the list. Remind yourself what FBI “contractors’ with access to the NSA database already did in their quest for political opposition research and surveillance {Go Deep}. Then overlay all of the above and you get an alarming picture that is not something to dispatch. This is a very serious matter in a nation that prides itself on freedom and liberty.

Now that the Democrats have power with bare-majority control of Congress and an addled front man in the Oval Office, they are trying to cement their control of the powers of the federal government in perpetuity. Unconstitutionally federalize election regulations and make mail in voting mandatory (with no identity checking, so as to enable cheating), persecute the opposition party, seize civilians’ firearms, and let the Antifa and BLM paramilitary adjuncts of the Party control the streets as police are defunded.

Just try and dissent once those pending steps are accomplished. You will be looking out from inside a new iron curtain.