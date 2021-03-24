Once again, Democrats are capitalizing on death to grab your guns

The Democrats, whipped into a frenzy by shootings in Atlanta and Boulder, are once again coming for the Second Amendment. The Constitution, the relative rarity of mass shootings, the overwhelmingly positive use to which people put guns – none of that matters. The Democrats want an unarmed population and they will use whatever opportunity presents itself to achieve that goal.

Joe Biden freely professed his ignorance about events in Boulder but was certain that taking guns from law-abiding citizens was the fix:

I want to be very clear. This is the one thing I do know enough to say on in terms of what's happened there. While we are still waiting for more information regarding the shooter, his motive, the weapons he used, the guns, the magazines, the weapons, the modifications that apparently have taken place with those weapons involved here, I don't need to wait another minute, let alone an hour, to take common sense steps to save lives in the future and to urge my colleagues in the House and Senate to act. We can ban assault weapons and high capacity magazines in this country once again. I got that done when I was a Senator. It passed, it was the law for the longest time...we should do it again.

Biden was not alone, of course. All the usual suspects insisted that Americans must give up their guns because two light-skinned people (one of whom turned out to be a Syrian Muslim), both of whom were evil, used guns to kill people. Tucker Carlson ably sums up the compulsive urge to seize guns, with help from Colion Noir:

I’d like to add a few points to what Carlson and Noir said.

First, the Democrats treat the Second Amendment as a privilege, which is something that can be taken away for bad behavior. It is not a privilege; it’s a right. Arguably, it’s the most important right in the Constitution, which may be why it’s the only one of the original rights to be given its own Amendment. The Founders understood that all the other rights are meaningless if there’s no way to ensure that the government will respect them. The Second Amendment creates that respect.

Second, as Colion Noir’s shirt says, every adult citizen is a member of the militia, so don’t let leftists confuse you by saying that only the military or members of a formal militia may have weapons. The understanding when the Second Amendment was ratified was that all voting-age White men were automatically members of the militia. As America expanded that definition to include women and Blacks, they were all encompassed into the body of people who should be armed so that, if necessary, they can come together quickly for defense.

Third, the racism behind the Democrats’ anti-gun pushes is always shocking. Every single day in Democrat-run cities inner city, youths – usually Black or Hispanic – shoot at and often succeed in killing each other or, worse, innocent bystanders. These killings never lead to serious calls for gun control. Inner-city people are fungible if they keep voting Democrat.

Fourth, if Democrats succeed in taking weapons from individual Americans, the only armed people in America will be government employees. That’s bad enough but, as you’ve noticed, the Democrats are working hard to turn the military, which has always been a non-partisan entity, into a branch of the statist-oriented Democrat party. Over the past 120 years, no one has been as deadly as the government against an unarmed citizenry. Instead of deaths in the tens, governments routinely kill their citizens in the tens of millions.

Fifth, a CDC study done during the Obama administration proved how narrowly focused leftists are. While they obsess about statistically minute numbers of mass shootings of white people, the study showed that every year, guns are used defensively between 500,000 and 3 million times each year – and that’s just the uses that make it into law enforcement records. The Heritage Foundation has been tracking defense uses for the last year, and it’s impressive.

Sixth, Biden, Harris, and every congress critter or Hollywood star calling for your guns lives behind fences and has armed guards. Indeed, all of Congress is now hidden behind fences and armed guards. None intend to give that up when they strip you of your Second Amendment rights. We do not live in a caste society or an aristocracy, so why should they have a right you don’t?

There are many more arguments to be made against the Democrats’ desperation to disarm you, but these arguments are a start. Donate to a gun rights organization and call your senators and House representatives. If the camel gets its nose through the tent on the current initiatives, you can be guaranteed that the whole camel will follow soon and your guns will go.

IMAGE: Docrock’s American Revolution with modern weapons internet meme.