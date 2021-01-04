Luke, I am your parent

Insanity strikes again. The Twilight Zone episode in absentia is the liberal war on family and religion. The incoming House of Representatives, led by insatiable radical Democrats, is on the verge of adopting rules for the 117th Congress eliminating gender terms as fundamental as mother, father, son, daughter, brother, and sister. Pelosi & Company justify the changes on the basis of gender inclusivity. But the ramifications on our cultural norms and the foundations of faith and family will be suffocating. The speech police will be awarded greater tyrannical authority. When governing, precedent shadows everything.

The list of gender terms to be excluded covers father and mother (use parent), son and daughter (use child), brother and sister (use sibling), uncle and aunt (use parent’s sibling), nephew and niece (use sibling’s child), husband and wife (use spouse), father-in-law and mother-in-law (use parent-in-law), son-in-law and daughter-in-law (use child-in-law), brother-in-law and sister-in-law (use sibling-in-law), and so forth for stepfather, stepmother, stepson, stepdaughter, stepbrother, stepsister, half brother, half sister, grandson, and granddaughter.

So I guess eventually Mother Nature will be called Parent Nature and Father Time will be known as Parent Time. No doubt Mother’s Day and Father’s Day will come under attack. One will become Parents’ Day and the other Children’s Day. The next step will be to eliminate both as it will become insensitive to refer to anyone in terms of biological or family connections. At best we may be left with People or Person’s Day. Don’t forget to change Big Brother to Big Sibling and Soul Sister to Soul Sibling. Better yet, Big Person and Soul Person.

Wife and husband are on the gender chopping block. In the movie Jerry Maguire, the line perfectly delivered by Tom Cruise, “I miss my wife” will have to be dubbed over to say I miss my spouse. It just doesn’t have the same emotional ring. Democrats are determined to destroy joy and distinction in this world. The happiness newlyweds feel when introducing their wife or husband is heavenly. Throughout married life, it remains endearing to call your life love my husband or my wife. But now such talk will become tarnished and maybe even classified as hate speech.

Before long, anniversary cards, Valentine’s Day cards, birthday cards, new baby cards and more will cease to refer to a husband, wife, son, daughter, brother, sister, aunt, uncle, niece, nephew, and even boy or girl. Why don’t we just make it super simple and change everything to Hey You. What’s next, no more grandma and grandpa? Instead of saying let’s go to grandma’s house, you can say let’s go to the parent’s parent’s house. What about great grandma? Let’s go to the parent’s parent’s parent’s house, or parent’s cubed. When grandpa goes to his grandson’s ballgame, he can motivate by saying, “You can do it my child’s child. Your good old parent’s parent was quite the player back in the day.”

How long before we can’t say man versus woman? The iconic song originally sung by Percy Sledge, “When a Man Loves a Woman,” would be modified to When a Person Loves a Person. The Guess Who’s 1970’s hit “American Woman” would shift to American Person. Perhaps saying American will become taboo or even racist too. So change those lyrics from “American Woman” to Hey You.

Of course, godfather and godmother will be nixed from our lexicon. Godparent will stay in use until eventually all religious references are banned from societal use. Do not be fooled. The end game is a war on family and religion. The dismantling of a bar mitzvah for boys and bat mitzvah for girls is underway.

“Luke, I am your father,” as spoken by Darth Vader in Star Wars is a cinematic classic. This too will go by the wayside…Luke, I am your parent… is destined for the remake. This may seem silly but where it could go is devastating. Will the Lord’s Prayer have to begin with Our Parent versus Our Father? Will Hail Mary, Mother of God become Hail Mary, Parent of God? Is God the Father to be referred to as God the Parent and the Son of God the Child of God? Religious revision descends upon us. The opening prayer at the 117th Congress on Jan. 3, 2020 concluded with “Amen and Awomen.”

Image credit: Bryan Ledgard, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 2.0