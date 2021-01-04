Fraudy Joe Biden first blasts Trump for vaccine speed, and now claims it's not enough

For a president about to be seated on the basis of electoral fraud, it probably shouldn't surprising that his signature issue is lying, sometimes with statistics, and spewing hypocrisy with regards to President Trump.

Issues & Insights has a hit-it-out-of-the-park editorial, headlined:

Biden Then: Trump Is Rushing COVID Vaccine; Biden Now: Trump Is Going Too Slow

Which demonstrates, with brutal efficiency, just how dishonest Biden has been. First Trump was reckless and going too fast with the vaccine and the rest of his coronavirus response, according to the Biden narrative. Now he's supposedly dragging his feet on distribution of a vaccine, which by multiple standards isn't true. Issues & Insights points out how bad it is with this little summary:

Last week, Biden complained that at the current rate “it’s going to take years, not months,” to vaccinate the public. But it’s been only three weeks since the Food and Drug Administration granted emergency approval of Pfizer’s vaccine, and two weeks since it approved Moderna’s. And in that time, more than 13 million doses have been distributed and more than 4 million people have received at least the first of the two-shot series, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. What’s more, the daily number of people getting the vaccine has been shooting up, going from 235,000 on Dec. 29 to 326,000 on Jan. 2, according to Our World in Data. The U.S. is now well ahead of every other major country in terms of the number of daily vaccinations per capita.

But rest assured, Old Joe, who botched the SARS pandemic, is just the guy to make it better.

What it shows is that COVID for Biden is a playground of lies.

Here's his first disgusting one, dating from the last presidential debate:

The expectation is we’ll have another 200,000 Americans dead between now and the end of the year. If we just wore these masks, the president’s own advisors have told him, we can save a 100,000 lives. And we’re in a circumstance where the president thus far and still has no plan, no comprehensive plan.

"No plan"? That's a big Biden whopper.

Issues & Insights points out the speed of President Trump's PPE manufacture, fast hospital ship delivery, and swift clearing of the path for the vaccine to be developed most certainly looked like evidence of a plan. The editorial also points out that government approval on an emergency basis has only been out two or three weeks. Yet already Biden's yelling about Trump somehow being slow and behind.

Apparently, Biden thinks vaccine distribution on a nation of 300 million people is all done by magic wand.

Or more to the point, Trump is either too fast or too slow, heads Biden wins, tails Trump loses, and we're not supposed to notice this.

Issues & Insights points out that what's important is not numbers distributed, but whether the vulnerable get them. Not everyone needs the vaccine right away. The elderly, the service workers and the first responders do, the young and healthy and those who have had COVID can safely wait. Slow rollout? The issue is who goes first in line. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, age 31, and all her socialist staff certainly got theirs, as did Sen. Kamala Harris and her leftist staff. Maybe Joe can ask them how it is that Trump is to blame for that.

The other issue with the vaccine rollout, not mentioned in the I&I piece, is blue-state bottlenecks, which are contributing to fewer vaccinations. President Trump has pointed this out earlier, and I wrote about it here. Biden pins on Trump the effects of the Democrats' own doings.

Yet even with Democrat obstructions, the U.S. response has in fact, been the opposite of what Biden is claiming -- compared to the rest of the world, the U.S. is an ace.

Issues & Insights has a doozy of a chart showing that America's response to COVID in fact has been faster, gone father, and vaccinated more per capita than any place else on earth. The rest of the world is a lot slower as the charts show, something Biden expects no one will notice.

Most of the time, though, Biden prefers outright lies.

In the first presidential debate last year, Biden (at 20:30) lied outright about President Trump's tough stance on China, falsely claiming Trump took no interest determining the Wuhan origins of the virus (President Trump responded: "Wrong"). He also made up false claims about President Trump attempting to take insurance away, particularly from those with pre-existing conditions, as is the case with some COVID sufferers. It was utterly false.

Biden also cited in both debates the Democrat-led state shutdowns and their effects on the economy, trying to pin those on Trump instead of his own fellow Democrats. The effects of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's shutdowns, inflated nursing home deaths, school closures, and bureaucratic bunglings, were all somehow all Trump's doing, while Trump's successes in delivering aid, delivering vaccines, shutting down foreign travel from China, and slashing costs and regulations were either lied about, distorted, dismissed. or ignored.

As for Biden's stated own plan, the only describable element of which is about everyone wearing masks, well...

I live in a house with two elderly family members afflicted with COVID right now as I write this and every last one of us carefully socially distanced, limited trips, skipped Christmas and Thanksgiving gatherings, and always wore masks. COVID came anyway. Don't talk to us about your great plan to wear masks. Biden's mask palaver as the one describable detail of his stated plan is downright insulting.

Biden's big plan in fact is to blame President Trump for everything. And with a presidency set for failure, that means a lot of heads-I-win-tails-you-lose. That's the way it goes with fraudsters. Just don't say nobody noticed.

Image credit: Screen shot from a camera aimed at a television set, processed with BeCasso.