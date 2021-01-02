Dems plan rules changes for incoming House that weaken rights of GOP minority and eliminate 'gendered terms'

With the slimmest of majorities, the House Democrats are pandering to their radicals in proposing new rules to govern the House of Representatives. They must be taking their inspiration from the title of the famous book by Saul Alinsky, Rules for Radicals.

Nancy Pelosi, desperate to retain her speakership when the 117th Congress convenes tomorrow, and Rules Committee chairman Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) worked together to fashion a new rule book that takes away power from the GOP minority while enshrining shibboleths of the radical left, including the transgender totalitarians and their war on biological sex distinctions.

The jargon-laden language used in the Official Statement of the House Rules Committee is enough to demonstrate how extensive and radical the changes will be if the Dem majority hangs together:

...sweeping ethics reforms, increases accountability for the American people [note: not accountability to, but accountability for] and makes this House of Representatives the most inclusive in history. this visionary rules package, which reflects the views and values of the full range of our historically diverse House Democratic Majority, These future-focused proposals reflect our priorities as a Caucus and as a Country – including crushing the coronavirus, addressing economic disparity, combating the climate crisis, advancing inclusion, and promoting integrity in government." [emphases added]

The transgender biological reality–deniers will be pandered to with this change noted by Alana Mastrangelo of Breitbart:

In clause 8(c)(3) of rule XXIII, gendered terms, such as "father, mother, son, daughter, brother, sister, uncle, aunt, first cousin, nephew, niece, husband, wife, father-in-law, mother-in-law, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, stepfather, stepmother, stepson, stepdaughter, stepbrother, stepsister, half brother, half sister, grandson, or granddaughter" will be removed. In their place, terms such as "parent, child, sibling, parent's sibling, first cousin, sibling's child, spouse, parent-in-law, child-in-law, sibling-in-law, stepparent, stepchild, stepsibling, half-sibling, or grandchild" will be used, instead.

Susan Ferrechio of the Washington Examiner covers the more substantive, power-grabbing changes:

A new change for the 117th session would no longer allow Republicans to amend a bill at the last minute through a process known as a motion to recommit. Instead, the motion to recommit would send a measure back to committee, effectively killing it. Democrats, in an announcement on Friday, said the change was necessary, "so this tool meant to improve bills is no longer used to hijack the legislative process for political gamesmanship."

Translation: GOP members will no longer be able to modify the language the Dems want and get Dems to go on the record about whether or not to accept changes that a majority of Americans would regard as commonsense. For example:

In February 2019, a Republican motion "to combat anti-Semitism around the world" won unanimous approval by the House. It followed comments made on social media by Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota Democrat, that were deemed to be anti-Semitic.

Other changes are structural:

A new rules section would address diversity by establishing the Select Committee on Economic Disparity and Fairness in Growth. Another House rule will require committees to include a directive to discuss "how committee work over the forthcoming Congress will address issues of inequities on the basis of race, color, ethnicity, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, age, or national origin."

If you wonder whether the new committee on economic disparity will examine how Paul and Nancy Pelosi's nine-figure fortune was acquired, then you are living in dreamland. Nor will it focus on how it is that half of lawmakers are millionaires. Instead, plan on endless hearings and proposals to take money away from people who earned it and give it to designated victim ethnicities.

More structural change:

And it will make permanent the recently established Office of Diversity and Inclusion, which exists to diversify the Capitol workforce.

Can you say "racial spoils system"?

The proposed rules change would make it a violation of the rules to expose the name of a whistleblower. This is no doubt related to the so-called whistleblower used as a vehicle for the phony impeachment of President Trump, but may come back to bite the Democrats if a Biden administration takes office.

One other change seems to ignore the First Amendment:

The rules package will also make it a violation of the House code of conduct for any member or staff to send "manipulated media," including "photos and videos, known as "deepfakes."

Anyone remember this?

