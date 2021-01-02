Building your ‘digital ark’ for an age of techno-repression

In a previous American Thinker blog, I outlined a strategy for creating digital arks that cannot be accessed by the internet. Why should freedom loving Americans create digital arks? Because no socialist nation has ever allowed the free flow of information and every socialist nation attempts to erase or modify past its past history and cultural touchstones. A Harris/Biden administration will surely be no exception. And we all have a soft deadline of January 19, 2021, if Biden prevails, to get the essential information we cherish, stored safely away.

A number of American Thinker readers have contacted me and asked for suggestions on what specific items to include in our arks. So, I’m going to list a very tiny sliver of the most important books, documents, movies and art that I think should be included.

But much more importantly I’m also inviting all of our AT family to add generously to this list in the comments section. Our collective experiences and perspectives are frankly a much better measure of what will be important to future generations.

Be sure to digitally save/print out this blog and the comments section as a shopping list for your digital ark. This will someday become a snapshot of our cultural and historical perspectives at the beginning of 2021.

Other than these top ten suggestions, there is no ranking of importance.

The Gulag Archipelago by Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn

Animal Farm and 1984 by George Orwell

Brave New World by Aldous Huxley

Declaration of Independence by Thomas Jefferson

The Federalist Papers by James Madison, John Jay and Alexander Hamilton

Tom Sawyer and Huckleberry Finn by Mark Twain

The Bible - Old and New Testaments

The Talmud - You don't have to be Jewish to appreciate this text.

The Moon Is a Harsh Mistress by Robert Heinlein

Collected Fictions by Jorge Luis Borges Translation by Andrew Hurley

Internet Videos

Trump Rallies and Trump Speeches

Reagan Speeches

How-To for gunsmithing, gun collecting, hand reloading, and shooting.

How-To for home gardening, food preservation and cooking.

How-To for blacksmithing, wood craft. metal working, and construction.

How-To for sewing, leather craft, quilting, weaving wool and cotton.

How-To for car and truck repair and restoration, and engine restoration.

College level courses American, English, Roman, Greek, Chinese, Egyptian, and Medieval history and culture

College level courses on chemistry, math, earth sciences, astronomy and cosmology

College level courses on plays and playwrights throughout history.

College level courses on Greek, Latin, Hebrew, Aramaic, and French

Authors and Artists

Henry David Thoreau

Herman Melville

Charles Dickens

Shakespeare

Herman Wouk

J. K. Rowling

Picasso

Arthur C. Clark

Arthur Conan Doyle

Martin Buber

Plato, Aristotle and Socrates

Impressionist. Modern, post-modern, and Renaissance painters

Crime, Western, Sci-Fi, Romance, and historical novelists.

Movie Directors

Stanley Kubrick

Frank Capra

Martin Scorsese

Francis Ford Coppola

Steven Spielberg

Clint Eastwood

John Ford

James Cameron

Peter Jackson

Please add your own digital ark selections in the comments section. Be specific and also use broad strokes. You will certainly trigger additional ideas for other digital ark makers.

Hebrews 11:7: "By faith Noah, being warned of God of things not seen as yet, moved with fear, prepared an ark to the saving of his house..."

Note: YouTube doesn't allow you download directly to a local file. You'll need to use third-party software. I went here.

Public domain image via Pixabay