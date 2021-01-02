Evil joke: China, Russia and Cuba join the UN's Human Rights Council

It may be a new year for much of the world, but the poisonous stench of previous years remains with the U.N. (United Nations) and its money-pit tentacles. One of these infected appendages is the U.N.'s Human Rights Council, which is billed as

an inter-governmental body within the United Nations system responsible for strengthening the promotion and protection of human rights around the globe and for addressing situations of human rights violations and make recommendations on them. It has the ability to discuss all thematic human rights issues and situations that require its attention throughout the year. It meets at the UN Office at Geneva. The Council is made up of 47 United Nations Member States which are elected by the UN General Assembly.

All you need to know about their definition of "the promotion and protection of human rights" is to learn who joined their Human Rights Council (sic) yesterday.

On Jan. 1, China, Cuba, and Russia will become members of the U.N. Human Rights Council. Yes, China, which has imprisoned 2 million of its Uighur citizens in gulag reeducation camps, sterilized thousands, and used the rest for de facto slave labor, is donning the U.N. human rights mantle. Cuba, a dystopia tolerated by the Western media elite for its creaking art deco façade, sees many of its best and brightest choose to brave shark-infested waters in search of better lives. Vladimir Putin's Russia wages a very thinly veiled war on all who question the Kremlin. Whether it's Novichok nerve agents and Alexei Navalny, open windows and journalists, or gang attacks on gays, Putin's Russia despises human rights. It is not simply alarming that these governments are joining the Human Rights Council, but that so few governments and organizations are bothered by it. (Emphasis added.)

Oh.

Will the new members objectively investigate themselves and then improve their human rights as we know it? Was that the devious, clever reason they were added? Sadly, those are rhetorical questions; the answer is of course not. In the safety of Geneva, the Human Rights Council members will contribute to global warming by spouting hot air about mythical Israeli human rights violations against Arab and other Muslims who want to kill them while tsk-tsking about the deadly conditions in Burundi, Venezuela, Yemen, and South Sudan, where thousands upon thousands are being forced from their homes, kidnapped, and killed, not to mention similar conditions in their home countries, which will be ignored, and then enjoy the good life in Geneva.

President Donald J. Trump (R) was absolutely correct to slash U.S. funding to the U.N. More reductions are needed; independently joining with others might bring some aid to the beleaguered.

Until — if — there are real improvements, understand that the U.N. is an evil joke that is not funny.

Image: sanjitbakshi via Flickr, CC BY 2.0.