Time to take steps to preserve our history

Last Thursday night, I watched President Trump deliver an astonishing speech concerning the 2020 election and the fraudulent activities of the Democrats in the key swing states. After the speech ended, I had the thought to download the YouTube video of Trump's speech onto a thumb drive so it would be preserved for my four-month-old grandchild.

Yes, preserved.

If Biden prevails, all pre–January 20, 2021 downloadable internet videos and news broadcasts about the Trump administration successes will not so slowly disappear, or worse, they will be edited by the new Ministry of Truth.

No socialist nation has ever allowed the free flow of information, history, and national culture. A Harris/Biden administration will surely be no exception.

So, thinking forward a bit more, I'd like to suggest to all those reading this article that we begin to preserve our internet history, in fact our entire cultural history for future generations. Each one of us should immediately start creating a secure digital ark that cannot be accessed by the internet. And we all have a deadline of January 19, 2021 if Biden prevails.

Start by archiving historical, political, and how-to videos, plus internet articles to portable hard drives and thumb drives. Store these in a safe location that is not connected to the internet via the Cloud, cable, Wi-Fi, or Bluetooth. I would also suggest you digitally save and print out hard copies of your favorite political authors and columnists.

We should also purchase and preserve additional digital (and paper) copies of our most cherished political documents, books, magazines, family histories, Bibles, art, movies, TV shows, and music onto portable hard drives and thumb drives. This digital ark will require access to a non-networked computer — again, one that is not connected to the internet via the Cloud, cable, Wi-Fi or Bluetooth — to read and watch these preserved records.

Noah was ridiculed and scorned for his warning, but he preserved the land animals and his family from the Flood. Each of us must become a Noah and build our families' own unique digital arks. We must prepare to preserve our American heritage, American history, and American culture, and that of Western civilization in general. Aristotle, Plato, Thomas Aquinas, John Locke, Confucius, Descartes, Maimonides, Adam Smith, Thomas Jefferson, John Madison, Henry David Thoreau, and Milton Friedman have no place in Marxist- Leninist controlled country.

From Howard Zinn to the New York Times' infamous "1619" propaganda project, the Marxists have slavishly followed Orwell's 1984 as a how-to manual of rewriting history to secure their political power.

To successfully resist the Marxists, "We, the People," will require more than civil disobedience, guns, and freeze dried food. We must also preserve why we will fight: our rich 244-year-old history of America's pursuit for life, liberty, and the ideals we cherish.

Hebrews 11:7: "By faith Noah, being warned of God of things not seen as yet, moved with fear, prepared an ark to the saving of his house..."

Note: YouTube doesn't allow you download directly to a local file. You'll need to use third-party software. I went here.