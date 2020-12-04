Once again, The Simpsons predicted modern politics

Perhaps it was inevitable that The Simpsons, which periodically showcased Springfield's corrupt Mayor Quimby, would have predicted how Democrat politicians would behave during the lockdown. That's why I was delighted, but not surprised, to see a clip from a 1993 episode showing Mayor Quimby partying in the Caribbean while Springfield suffered from the dreaded Osaka flu.

To appreciate how perfectly Quimby's hypocritical behavior matches what Democrats are doing today, here's a partial rundown of Democrat politicians violating the extreme rules they're imposing on the people trapped in their jurisdictions:

California's Governor Gavin Newsom has had the state in an almost perpetual lockdown since March, something especially devastating for the restaurant industry. For Thanksgiving, Newsom told Californians to have small dinners, dine outside only, wear masks constantly, stop the party after two hours, and minimize bathroom use. Newsom meanwhile, dined indoors with a large party, none of whom were wearing masks, at Napa's ritzy French Laundry.

San Francisco mayor London Breed, who's imposed stringent lockdowns on her city, was partying in mixed company at the French Laundry one day after Gavin Newsom.

Los Angeles County supervisor Sheila Kuehl enjoyed an outdoor meal at her favorite restaurant just hours after telling people outdoor dining is "a most dangerous situation" and voting to ban it.

Denver's Mayor Michael Hancock headed to Mississippi within 30 minutes of telling Denver citizens to stay home for Thanksgiving.

New York's Andrew Cuomo, having imposed devastating lockdowns in his state, boasted about his big family coming home for Thanksgiving.

San Jose mayor Sam Liccardo traveled to Saratoga to celebrate Thanksgiving with his parents and numerous unrelated guess.

Illinois's Governor J.B. Pritzker, another Democrat millionaire, was happy to see his family travel during the height of the spring lockdown.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi showed up in a locked down San Francisco hair salon without a mask.

Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot violated her lockdown rules to get a haircut, explaining that she is "a person who [takes] personal hygiene very seriously." That was not an excuse available to other shaggy Chicagoans.

Senator Dianne Feinstein walked through the D.C. airport without a mask.

Pennsylvania's mentally ill health secretary, "Rachel" Levine, a man who believes he's a woman, forced sick people into nursing homes in May while secretly removing his own mother.

And then there's Austin mayor Steve Adler.

EXCLUSIVE: Austin Mayor Steve Adler told the public to "stay home if you can...this is not the time to relax" in a Nov. 9 Facebook video. He did not disclose that he was at a timeshare in Cabo San Lucas after flying on a private jet with eight family members and guests. pic.twitter.com/w1uZahGfpM — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) December 2, 2020

Keep that image in mind as we get to the Simpsons parallel.

(You can find a complete list of COVID political hypocrites here.)

There's nothing original about the way our socialism-loving political class operates. In the former Soviet Union, it was the norm for the nomenklatura (party insiders) to live the luxe life while the people unlucky enough to live under their tyrannical governance suffered terrible deprivation. This is how socialists roll.

Because corrupt politicians are pretty predictable, there is a Simpsons episode that touches upon the particular type of moral corruption our Democrat governing class is showing right now — and that gets me to a 1993 episode from The Simpsons entitled Marge in Chains. The main thrust of the episode is that Marge Simpson ends up in jail for shoplifting and enjoys time away from her family.

For purposes of this post, it's how she ended up in jail that mattered: Marge inadvertently shoplifted because she was completely exhausted from caring for her family after they caught the flu.

When the Wuhan virus first hit, a lot of people pointed to the opening scene in that same episode because it shows a flu from Asia walloping Springfield. What struck people so forcibly was that Kent Brockman, Springfield's own talking head news anchor, was broadcasting from his home, just as America's real talking heads had started doing.

Now, though, with an escalating number of stories about Democrat politicians engaging in amazing hypocrisy when it comes to their own lockdown rules, there's another scene from that same episode that's even more apt. In Springfield, with the flu escalating, it was time for the always corrupt and hypocritical Mayor Quimby to act:

Watching that snippet, it seems that a lot of Democrat politicians could adopt Mayor Quimby's proudly displayed motto: "Corruptus in Extremis." Considering these politicians' openly displayed arrogance and corruption, it really isn't a bridge too far to believe that they'd engage in the most egregious forms of election fraud to maintain their political power and all the benefits that come with it.

Image: Chris Christie's "beachgate," because hypocritical behavior is common to anyone who has too much power.