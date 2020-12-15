Dan Crenshaw is back with an awesome ad

Okay, I admit it. I'm a serious Dan Crenshaw fan girl. I admire his courage in serving America and recovering from his devastating wounds. And I appreciate his solid conservatism. But what I especially like about Crenshaw is his personality. He handles conflict gracefully, knows when to choose his battles, and has an awesome sense of humor.

I wrote about Crenshaw just a few days ago because the Deep State is attacking him for (allegedly) pointing out problems with allegations from Andrea N. Goldstein, who claims to have been sexually assaulted at a V.A. facility. It seems that Goldstein had made it a pattern and practice while serving in the Navy to claim that she'd been sexually assaulted.

This is what comes from a culture that no longer teaches children Aesop's fables. Had Goldstein known about "The Boy Who Cried 'Wolf,'" she may not have made so many charges that those who knew her best believed her the least.

Just a few days before that, I wrote about Crenshaw's political courage in calling Nancy Pelosi out for her disgusting, cruel, and hypocritical behavior in response to the Wuhan virus.

And then, back in September, I wrote about an utterly awesome political ad that Dan Crenshaw put together with six House candidates in Texas, several of whom, like Crenshaw, served in the military. You need to see that ad again to appreciate what Crenshaw has done this time:

In his newest ad, Crenshaw has turned his attention to the Senate run-off in Georgia. The ad is funny and powerful, as well as having a Marcus Luttrell cameo:

Donations raised from this video? Over $100,000 so far.



Driving the left absolutely insane? Priceless.



Share it. Donate. We will not lose Georgia. https://t.co/0tV5NEq1Wa — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) December 14, 2020

I'm one of those who happens to believe that it's imperative to vote for Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue. If Republicans don't hold the Senate, President Harris...er, President Biden has nothing standing between him and a full-on socialist agenda. Additionally, the Democrat challengers are pretty awful, morally corrupt people who truly hate America. Raphael Warnock also seems to have a real problem with white people and Jews. So good for Dan Crenshaw for making it his business to help out both Loeffler and Perdue.

IMAGE: Crenshaw ad for Georgia candidates. Twitter screen grab.